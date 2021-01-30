Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Midfielder Jonny Williams has won 25 Wales caps

Cardiff City are in talks with Charlton Athletic about signing Wales midfielder Jonny Williams.

The 27-year-old is available for a reduced fee - thought to be less than £200,000 - as his contract expires at the end of this season.

Williams joined League One Charlton in 2019.

The former Crystal Palace player has previously worked with new Cardiff manager Mick McCarthy, who twice signed him on loan for Ipswich Town.

Williams, who has been capped 25 times by Wales, has made 25 appearances so far this season for the Addicks, scoring three goals.

He would become McCarthy's first signing as Cardiff manager following the former Republic of Ireland boss' appointment earlier this month.

The Bluebirds are currently 15th in the Championship after a poor start to the season under previous manager Neil Harris.