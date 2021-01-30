Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Morgan Whittaker has represented England at all age groups from under-16 to under-20

Swansea City have had a bid accepted by fellow Championship side Derby County for forward Morgan Whittaker.

The 20-year-old made 21 appearances for Derby last season but has made only 11 so far in this campaign.

Whittaker came through Derby's academy system and has represented England at all age groups from under-16 to under-20.

The Swans are searching for attacking cover after young forward Liam Cullen was injured.

They were also left short of options when Brighton & Hove Albion recalled striker Viktor Gyokeres from his loan at the Liberty Stadium.

United States striker Jordan Morris has joined on loan from Seattle Sounders but, speaking after Saturday's 3-1 win at Rotherham, Cooper said he would like to add to his squad before the transfer window shuts on Monday night: "I hope so.

"We've lost Liam Cullen for probably the season. If he gets back just before [the end of the season] then it'll be a bonus for him, but it's certainly going to be three months.

"I think, in an ideal world, when you play two up top you have two replacements and we haven't got that at the moment.

"That would be nice. If we do it, then great. If we don't, we will crack on."