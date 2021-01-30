Charlie Raglan: Cheltenham Town defender signs deal until 2023
Cheltenham Town defender Charlie Raglan has signed a new contract with the League Two club.
The 27-year-old centre-back, who has scored once in 31 appearances this season, will now remain at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium until the summer of 2023.
Raglan joined the Robins on loan from Oxford United in January 2019 and made the switch permanent that summer.
"Charlie has become an important part of the team. He leads by example," boss Michael Duff told the club website.