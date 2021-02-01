Last updated on .From the section Hull

Martin Samuelsen also went on loan to hometown club Haugesund last season

Hull City have loaned winger Martin Samuelsen to Danish Superliga club Aalborg BK for the rest of the season, with the option of a permanent deal.

The 23-year-old, who has played twice for Norway, joined the Tigers from West Ham in January 2020, and scored two goals in 18 appearances.

Samuelsen also had loan spells at Blackburn, Peterborough and Burton before joining Hull.

"I see Aalborg as a good match for me," he said.

"AaB is a club in development that wants to play good football, and from my conversations with head coach Marti Cifuentes, it is clear that we want to play the same kind of football."

