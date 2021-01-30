Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Sophie Whitehouse has extensive experience of college football in the USA

Birmingham City have signed goalkeeper Sophie Whitehouse from Tottenham Hotspur on a deal until the end of the Women's Super League season.

The 24-year-old moved to Spurs in October last year, from Santa Clara University in the United States, but did not make an appearance.

Whitehouse also played for New York's Columbia University in the National Collegiate Athletic Association league.

"Sophie's a really exciting talent," said boss Carla Ward.

"[She's] someone we've monitored since the summer. She will add valuable competition for Hannah [Hampton] and we're delighted that she's onboard."

