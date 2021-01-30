Spanish La Liga
Real MadridReal Madrid1LevanteLevante2

Real Madrid 1-2 Levante: 10-man Real beaten

Eder Militao is sent off
Militao was making just his fourth La Liga appearance this season

Real Madrid remain seven points behind La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid after their 10-men were beaten by Levante.

Real had defender Eder Militao sent-off after nine minutes but they took the lead soon after through Marco Asensio.

Jose Luis Morales levelled for Levante and Roger Marti scored the winner with 12 minutes remaining to make amends for his earlier penalty miss.

Leaders Atletico, who have played two games fewer than Zinedine Zidane's side, face Cadiz on Sunday (15:15 GMT).

Real boss Zidane returned to the sidelines having missed his side's 4-1 win over Alaves last weekend after testing positive for coronavirus.

He chose to partner Militao with Raphael Varane at centre-back in the continued absence of injured captain Sergio Ramos, but the pairing lasted less than 10 minutes.

Militao was initially shown a yellow card for tripping Sergio Leon outside the penalty area, before a VAR review upgraded his punishment for denying a goalscoring opportunity.

Real appeared untroubled by that set-back as Asensio finished from Toni Kroos' excellent through-ball, but Levante captain Morales' first-time strike from Jorge Miramon's cross made it level before half-time.

Marti looked to have squandered the chance to win the match when Thibaut Courtois saved his spot-kick, until he punished Real following a corner with a powerful, low shot.

It was a first defeat in 10 La Liga matches for defending champions Real, but they have lost three of their last four games in all competitions including their shock Copa del Rey exit to third-division Alcoyano.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 19Odriozola
  • 3MilitãoBooked at 9mins
  • 5Varane
  • 23Mendy
  • 10Modric
  • 14CasemiroBooked at 90mins
  • 8Kroos
  • 11AsensioSubstituted forArribas Calvoat 82'minutes
  • 9BenzemaSubstituted forMarianoat 82'minutes
  • 7E HazardSubstituted forVinícius Júniorat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Marcelo
  • 13Lunin
  • 20Vinícius Júnior
  • 22Isco
  • 24Mariano
  • 26Altube
  • 30Arribas Calvo
  • 31Blanco
  • 32Chust

Levante

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Fernández
  • 20Miramón
  • 15Postigo
  • 6Duarte
  • 19Clerc
  • 22MeleroBooked at 72mins
  • 5Radoja
  • 12MalsaBooked at 50minsSubstituted forRochinaat 60'minutes
  • 11MoralesSubstituted forGómez Alcónat 76'minutes
  • 7LeónSubstituted forBardhiat 60'minutes
  • 9MartíSubstituted forNunes Vezoat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Ruiz Ojeda
  • 2Hidalgo
  • 3García Aranda
  • 4Suárez Pier
  • 10Bardhi
  • 14Nunes Vezo
  • 16Rochina
  • 21Gómez Alcón
  • 23Andújar Moreno
  • 34Cárdenas
  • 44Sevikyan
Referee:
David Medié Jiménez

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamLevante
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home8
Away14
Shots on Target
Home2
Away8
Corners
Home3
Away7
Fouls
Home9
Away20

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Madrid 1, Levante 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Madrid 1, Levante 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Enis Bardhi (Levante).

  4. Post update

    Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Jorge Miramón (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mariano (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mariano (Real Madrid) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked. Assisted by Luka Modric.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Enis Bardhi (Levante) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  10. Booking

    Casemiro (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Rubén Rochina (Levante) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).

  13. Post update

    Rubén Rochina (Levante) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Raphael Varane (Real Madrid).

  15. Post update

    Foul by Enis Bardhi (Levante).

  16. Post update

    Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Levante. Rúben Vezo replaces Roger Martí.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Real Madrid. Casemiro tries a through ball, but Sergio Arribas is caught offside.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Mariano replaces Karim Benzema.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Sergio Arribas replaces Marco Asensio.

Saturday 30th January 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid1815213682847
2Real Madrid20124435181740
3Sevilla20123528161239
4Barcelona19114439172237
5Villarreal2081022819934
6Real Sociedad2087531181331
7Granada208482434-1028
8Real Betis208392634-827
9Levante206862929026
10Ath Bilbao197392623324
11Celta Vigo206682431-724
12Cádiz206681727-1024
13Getafe196581723-623
14Valencia214982629-321
15Eibar214891723-620
16Real Valladolid214892132-1120
17Osasuna204791929-1019
18Elche193971625-918
19Alavés2046101829-1118
20Huesca2121091730-1316
View full Spanish La Liga table

