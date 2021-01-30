German Bundesliga
Bayern MunichBayern Munich4Hoffenheim1899 Hoffenheim1

Bayern Munich 4-1 1899 Hoffenheim: Champions go 10 points clear

Lewandowski
Lewandowski scored for the ninth Bundesliga game in a row

Bayern Munich moved 10 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with a comfortable victory over Hoffenheim.

Jerome Boateng headed the European champions in front before Thomas Muller fired in a second from outside the box.

Croatia forward Andrej Kramaric pulled one back for the visitors before the break but Bayern resumed control in the second half at Allianz Arena.

Robert Lewandowski tapped in for his 24th Bundesliga goal this season and Serge Gnabry completed the haul.

Benjamin Pavard fired in a fifth from the edge of the area but Leroy Sane was offside in the build-up.

Bayern are 10 points ahead of RB Leipzig but have played a game more.

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 5Pavard
  • 17BoatengSubstituted forSüleat 87'minutes
  • 27Alaba
  • 19Davies
  • 6Kimmich
  • 22RocaBooked at 53minsSubstituted forMusialaat 69'minutes
  • 7GnabrySubstituted forSanéat 70'minutes
  • 25MüllerSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 74'minutes
  • 29ComanSubstituted forDouglas Costaat 74'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 4Süle
  • 10Sané
  • 11Douglas Costa
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 20Sarr
  • 21Hernández
  • 39Hoffmann
  • 41Richards
  • 42Musiala

Hoffenheim

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Baumann
  • 15AdamsSubstituted forVogtat 58'minutes
  • 6Nordtveit
  • 38Posch
  • 20GacinovicSubstituted forKaderábekat 58'minutes
  • 16Rudy
  • 18SamassékouSubstituted forGrillitschat 74'minutes
  • 14BaumgartnerSubstituted forBelfodilat 74'minutes
  • 30John
  • 9BebouSubstituted forDabburat 81'minutes
  • 27Kramaric

Substitutes

  • 3Kaderábek
  • 10Dabbur
  • 11Grillitsch
  • 12Pentke
  • 19Belfodil
  • 22Vogt
  • 23Adamyan
  • 32Bogarde
  • 35Beier
Referee:
Benjamin Cortus

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamHoffenheim
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home15
Away16
Shots on Target
Home9
Away5
Corners
Home10
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, FC Bayern München 4, TSG Hoffenheim 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 4, TSG Hoffenheim 1.

  3. Post update

    Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Pavel Kaderábek (TSG Hoffenheim).

  5. Post update

    Offside, TSG Hoffenheim. Pavel Kaderábek tries a through ball, but Munas Dabbur is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pavel Kaderábek (TSG Hoffenheim) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andrej Kramaric.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Håvard Nordtveit (TSG Hoffenheim) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sebastian Rudy with a cross following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, TSG Hoffenheim. Conceded by Manuel Neuer.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Håvard Nordtveit (TSG Hoffenheim) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andrej Kramaric.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Niklas Süle replaces Jérôme Boateng.

  11. Post update

    Corner, TSG Hoffenheim. Conceded by David Alaba.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Munas Dabbur (TSG Hoffenheim) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ishak Belfodil.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Douglas Costa (FC Bayern München).

  14. Post update

    Andrej Kramaric (TSG Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Pavel Kaderábek (TSG Hoffenheim) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Håvard Nordtveit with a headed pass.

  16. Post update

    Corner, TSG Hoffenheim. Conceded by Jamal Musiala.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Stefan Posch (TSG Hoffenheim) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Florian Grillitsch.

  18. Post update

    Offside, FC Bayern München. Joshua Kimmich tries a through ball, but Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is caught offside.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, TSG Hoffenheim. Munas Dabbur replaces Ihlas Bebou.

  20. Post update

    Offside, FC Bayern München. Douglas Costa tries a through ball, but Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is caught offside.

