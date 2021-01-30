Last updated on .From the section European Football

Lewandowski scored for the ninth Bundesliga game in a row

Bayern Munich moved 10 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with a comfortable victory over Hoffenheim.

Jerome Boateng headed the European champions in front before Thomas Muller fired in a second from outside the box.

Croatia forward Andrej Kramaric pulled one back for the visitors before the break but Bayern resumed control in the second half at Allianz Arena.

Robert Lewandowski tapped in for his 24th Bundesliga goal this season and Serge Gnabry completed the haul.

Benjamin Pavard fired in a fifth from the edge of the area but Leroy Sane was offside in the build-up.

Bayern are 10 points ahead of RB Leipzig but have played a game more.