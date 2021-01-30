Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 3, FC Augsburg 1.
Jadon Sancho scored as Borussia Dortmund ended a run of three games without a win by coming from behind to beat Augsburg in the Bundesliga.
Andre Hahn gave the visitors the lead at Signal Iduna Park and Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland hit the bar with a penalty before Thomas Delaney levelled.
England forward Sancho supplied a smart finish from Raphael Guerreiro's pass.
Augsburg defender Felix Uduokhai turned into his own net to seal a win that took Dortmund fifth in the table.
They are level on points with fourth-placed Bayer Leverkusen, having played a game more.
Line-ups
B Dortmund
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 35Hitz
- 2MoreySubstituted forPiszczekat 78'minutes
- 16Akanji
- 15Hummels
- 13GuerreiroSubstituted forSchulzat 83'minutes
- 19BrandtSubstituted forBellinghamat 75'minutes
- 6Delaney
- 7Sancho
- 11ReusSubstituted forDahoudat 84'minutes
- 32Reyna
- 9Haaland
Substitutes
- 8Dahoud
- 14Schulz
- 18Moukoko
- 20Carvalho
- 22Bellingham
- 23Can
- 25Unbehaun
- 26Piszczek
- 27Tigges
Augsburg
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Gikiewicz
- 36Oxford
- 6Gouweleeuw
- 19Uduokhai
- 20Caligiuri
- 33Strobl
- 25GruezoSubstituted forCivejaat 75'minutes
- 22BorduchiBooked at 20minsSubstituted forPedersenat 77'minutes
- 28HahnSubstituted forVargasat 65'minutes
- 23RichterSubstituted forJensenat 65'minutes
- 7NiederlechnerSubstituted forGregoritschat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Gumny
- 3Pedersen
- 5Suchy
- 8Khedira
- 11Gregoritsch
- 16Vargas
- 24Jensen
- 40Koubek
- 41Civeja
- Referee:
- Patrick Ittrich
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home10
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 3, FC Augsburg 1.
Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund).
Daniel Caligiuri (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Daniel Caligiuri (FC Augsburg) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Felix Uduokhai.
Corner, FC Augsburg. Conceded by Nico Schulz.
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Thomas Delaney tries a through ball, but Erling Haaland is caught offside.
Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ruben Vargas (FC Augsburg).
Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Gregoritsch (FC Augsburg).
Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jeffrey Gouweleeuw (FC Augsburg).
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Mahmoud Dahoud replaces Marco Reus.
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Nico Schulz replaces Raphael Guerreiro.
Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mads Pedersen (FC Augsburg).
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Jeffrey Gouweleeuw.
Attempt blocked. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro.
Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.