Last updated on .From the section European Football

Inter are the only Serie A side to have two players to have scored double figures this season - Romelu Lukaku (14) and Lautaro Martinez (10)

Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Inter Milan thrashed Benevento to keep the pressure on Serie A leaders AC Milan.

Lukaku, 27, slotted in his side's third from the edge of the box and added his 14th Serie A goal of the season 11 minutes later when he found the bottom corner from Alexis Sanchez's pass.

Riccardo Improta's own goal had given Antonio Conte's side a first-half lead.

Lautaro Martinez made it 2-0 after 57 minutes with an instinctive finish for his 10th league goal of the campaign.

Inter are two points behind leaders AC Milan, who had moved five points clear with a 2-1 victory over Bologna earlier on Saturday.

Champions Juventus, who beat Sampdoria 2-0, are five points behind in third.

Inter have now won seven consecutive Serie A home matches, while their 48 goals is their most after 20 Serie A matches since 1958-59.