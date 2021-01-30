Match ends, Inter Milan 4, Benevento 0.
Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Inter Milan thrashed Benevento to keep the pressure on Serie A leaders AC Milan.
Lukaku, 27, slotted in his side's third from the edge of the box and added his 14th Serie A goal of the season 11 minutes later when he found the bottom corner from Alexis Sanchez's pass.
Riccardo Improta's own goal had given Antonio Conte's side a first-half lead.
Lautaro Martinez made it 2-0 after 57 minutes with an instinctive finish for his 10th league goal of the campaign.
Inter are two points behind leaders AC Milan, who had moved five points clear with a 2-1 victory over Bologna earlier on Saturday.
Champions Juventus, who beat Sampdoria 2-0, are five points behind in third.
Inter have now won seven consecutive Serie A home matches, while their 48 goals is their most after 20 Serie A matches since 1958-59.
Line-ups
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Handanovic
- 37SkriniarSubstituted forde Vrijat 74'minutes
- 13Ranocchia
- 95Bastoni
- 2Hakimi
- 23BarellaSubstituted forVidalat 64'minutes
- 24Eriksen
- 5GagliardiniSubstituted forSensiat 80'minutes
- 14Perisic
- 9LukakuSubstituted forPinamontiat 81'minutes
- 10MartínezSubstituted forSánchezat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 6de Vrij
- 7Sánchez
- 11Kolarov
- 12Sensi
- 15Young
- 22Vidal
- 27Padelli
- 36Darmian
- 77Brozovic
- 97Radu
- 99Pinamonti
Benevento
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Montipò
- 27DepaoliBooked at 32mins
- 15Glik
- 93Barba
- 5CaldirolaBooked at 28minsSubstituted forPastinaat 60'minutes
- 16ImprotaSubstituted forFoulonat 70'minutes
- 29IonitaSubstituted forTelloat 70'minutes
- 10ViolaSubstituted forSchiattarellaat 60'minutes
- 56Hetemaj
- 9Lapadula
- 17CaprariSubstituted forInsigneat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Basit
- 8Tello
- 12Manfredini
- 14Dabo
- 18Foulon
- 19Insigne
- 20Di Serio
- 22Lucatelli
- 28Schiattarella
- 30Masella
- 44Falque
- 58Pastina
- Referee:
- Fabrizio Pasqua
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away0
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Inter Milan 4, Benevento 0.
Post update
Offside, Inter Milan. Arturo Vidal tries a through ball, but Achraf Hakimi is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan).
Post update
Pasquale Schiattarella (Benevento) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Christian Eriksen (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi.
Post update
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Kamil Glik.
Post update
Attempt saved. Andrea Pinamonti (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alessandro Bastoni with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Andrea Pinamonti replaces Romelu Lukaku.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Stefano Sensi replaces Roberto Gagliardini.
Post update
Achraf Hakimi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Gianluca Lapadula (Benevento).
Goal!
Goal! Inter Milan 4, Benevento 0. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez with a through ball.
Post update
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Fabio Depaoli.
Substitution
Substitution, Benevento. Roberto Insigne replaces Gianluca Caprari.
Post update
Attempt missed. Achraf Hakimi (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Christian Eriksen with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Kamil Glik.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Stefan de Vrij replaces Milan Skriniar.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Alexis Sánchez replaces Lautaro Martínez.
Post update
Hand ball by Daam Foulon (Benevento).
