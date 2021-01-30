Italian Serie A
SampdoriaSampdoria0JuventusJuventus2

Sampdoria 0-2 Juventus: Champions maintain pressure in Serie A

Federico Chiesa scores for Juventus
Federico Chiesa has scored four goals in five Serie A appearances in 2021

Champions Juventus ensured they remain in touch with Serie A leaders AC Milan as Andrea Pirlo's side claimed a deserved victory over Sampdoria.

Juve, winners of the last nine titles, were 10 points behind Milan at kick-off after the Rossoneri beat Bologna 2-1.

Goals from Federico Chiesa and Aaron Ramsey moved Juve up to third, seven points off top with one game in hand.

Second-placed Inter Milan can reduce the gap at the summit to two points when they host Benevento at 19:45 GMT.

Italy winger Chiesa, who joined from Fiorentina in October, struck at close range from Alvaro Morata's pass in the 20th minute as the visitors dominated the first half.

Substitute Ramsey sealed the victory in injury-time with a tap-in after Juan Cuadrado had drawn Sampdoria goalkeeper Emil Audero out of his goal.

The result made it four straight wins in all competitions for Juventus - who set up a tantalising Coppa Italia semi-final against Inter by beating SPAL 4-0 in midweek. The first leg of that tie takes place at Inter on Tuesday (19:45 GMT).

Line-ups

Sampdoria

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 1Audero
  • 24Bereszynski
  • 22Yoshida
  • 15Colley
  • 3Augello
  • 6EkdalBooked at 30mins
  • 87CandrevaSubstituted forJanktoat 81'minutesBooked at 30mins
  • 5Adrien SilvaSubstituted forDamsgaardat 63'minutesBooked at 87mins
  • 18ThorsbyBooked at 24mins
  • 27QuagliarellaSubstituted forRamírezat 68'minutes
  • 10KeitaSubstituted forTorregrossaat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Verre
  • 9Torregrossa
  • 11Ramírez
  • 14Jankto
  • 16Askildsen
  • 19Regini
  • 20La Gumina
  • 21Tonelli
  • 25Ferrari
  • 26Léris
  • 34Letica
  • 38Damsgaard

Juventus

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Szczesny
  • 16Ju Cuadrado
  • 19Bonucci
  • 3Chiellini
  • 13Danilo
  • 14McKennie
  • 30BentancurBooked at 37minsSubstituted forRabiotat 75'minutes
  • 5ArthurSubstituted forRamseyat 83'minutes
  • 22ChiesaSubstituted forLobo Silvaat 84'minutes
  • 9MorataSubstituted forBernardeschiat 78'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 4de Ligt
  • 8Ramsey
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 25Rabiot
  • 28Demiral
  • 31Pinsoglio
  • 33Bernardeschi
  • 37Dragusin
  • 38Frabotta
  • 41Fagioli
  • 77Buffon
Referee:
Michael Fabbri

Match Stats

Home TeamSampdoriaAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home6
Away9
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away8
Fouls
Home11
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sampdoria 0, Juventus 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sampdoria 0, Juventus 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Bartosz Bereszynski.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Maya Yoshida.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Weston McKennie.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Sampdoria 0, Juventus 2. Aaron Ramsey (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado following a fast break.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Juventus. Aaron Ramsey tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.

  8. Booking

    Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus).

  10. Post update

    Gastón Ramírez (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Gastón Ramírez (Sampdoria).

  13. Booking

    Mikkel Damsgaard (Sampdoria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Mikkel Damsgaard (Sampdoria).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).

  17. Post update

    Gastón Ramírez (Sampdoria) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Gastón Ramírez (Sampdoria).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Alex Sandro replaces Federico Chiesa.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 30th January 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan20144241231846
2Inter Milan19125245232241
3Juventus19116239182139
4Roma1911444132937
5Atalanta19106344232136
6Napoli18111641192234
7Lazio1910453226634
8Hellas Verona198652518730
9Sassuolo198653229330
10Sampdoria2082103031-126
11Benevento196492336-1322
12Fiorentina205782131-1022
13Bologna2055102535-1020
14Udinese194692028-818
15Spezia194692636-1018
16Genoa194691930-1118
17Torino202992938-915
18Cagliari1935112337-1414
19Parma1927101436-2213
20Crotone1933132243-2112
View full Italian Serie A table

