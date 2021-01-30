Italian Serie A
BolognaBologna1AC MilanAC Milan2

Bologna 1-2 AC Milan: Zlatan Ibrahimovic misses penalty as visitors extend Serie A lead

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, AC Milan
Zlatan Ibrahimovic's first-half penalty was parried to safety by Bologna goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski

Zlatan Ibrahimovic had a penalty saved as AC Milan extended their lead at the top of Serie A with victory at Bologna.

Ibrahimovic - who was handed a one-match Coppa Italia ban after clashing with Romelu Lukaku in Tuesday's Milan derby - was thwarted by Bologna goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski, only for Ante Rebic to tap home the rebound.

Franck Kessie doubled the visitors' lead from the spot in the second half.

Andrea Poli pulled a goal back for Bologna with nine minutes remaining.

Roberto Soriano went close to an equaliser not long afterwards, but Gianluigi Donnarumma made a smart save to preserve Milan's lead.

The result lifts the Rossoneri five points clear of second-placed Inter, who host Benevento later on Saturday.

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - Blue

Line-ups

Bologna

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 28Skorupski
  • 14Tomiyasu
  • 23Larangeira
  • 5Soumaoro
  • 35DijksBooked at 24minsSubstituted forPalacioat 79'minutes
  • 30SchoutenSubstituted forPoliat 79'minutes
  • 8DomínguezSubstituted forSvanbergat 67'minutes
  • 7OrsoliniSubstituted forSkov Olsenat 67'minutes
  • 21SorianoBooked at 56mins
  • 10SansoneSubstituted forVignatoat 67'minutes
  • 99Barrow

Substitutes

  • 1da Costa Júnior
  • 3Hickey
  • 6Paz
  • 11Skov Olsen
  • 15Mbaye
  • 16Poli
  • 18Baldursson
  • 24Palacio
  • 29De Silvestri
  • 32Svanberg
  • 34Ravaglia
  • 55Vignato

AC Milan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 99Donnarumma
  • 2Calabria
  • 23Tomori
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 19Hernández
  • 8TonaliSubstituted forBennacerat 62'minutes
  • 79Kessié
  • 56Saelemaekers
  • 17da Conceição LeãoSubstituted forMandzukicat 73'minutes
  • 12RebicBooked at 51minsSubstituted forKrunicat 62'minutes
  • 11Ibrahimovic

Substitutes

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 4Bennacer
  • 5Dalot
  • 7Castillejo Azuaga
  • 9Mandzukic
  • 15Hauge
  • 18Meité
  • 20Kalulu Kyatengwa
  • 27Maldini
  • 33Krunic
  • 90Donnarumma
Referee:
Daniele Doveri

Match Stats

Home TeamBolognaAway TeamAC Milan
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home11
Away15
Shots on Target
Home5
Away10
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Bologna 1, Milan 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Bologna 1, Milan 2.

  3. Post update

    Hand ball by Franck Kessié (Milan).

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Theo Hernández.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andreas Skov Olsen (Bologna) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Theo Hernández (Milan).

  7. Post update

    Rodrigo Palacio (Bologna) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Theo Hernández (Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Rodrigo Palacio (Bologna).

  10. Post update

    Davide Calabria (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Rodrigo Palacio (Bologna).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Milan).

  13. Post update

    Danilo (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Rade Krunic.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Davide Calabria.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Milan. Zlatan Ibrahimovic tries a through ball, but Rade Krunic is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mattias Svanberg (Bologna) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Andrea Poli.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Roberto Soriano (Bologna) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Danilo with a through ball.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Bologna 1, Milan 2. Andrea Poli (Bologna) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Andreas Skov Olsen.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 30th January 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan20144241231846
2Inter Milan19125245232241
3Roma1911444132937
4Juventus18106237181936
5Atalanta19106344232136
6Napoli18111641192234
7Lazio1910453226634
8Hellas Verona198652518730
9Sassuolo198653229330
10Sampdoria198293029126
11Benevento196492336-1322
12Fiorentina205782131-1022
13Bologna2055102535-1020
14Udinese194692028-818
15Spezia194692636-1018
16Genoa194691930-1118
17Torino202992938-915
18Cagliari1935112337-1414
19Parma1927101436-2213
20Crotone1933132243-2112
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories