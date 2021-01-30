Last updated on .From the section European Football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's first-half penalty was parried to safety by Bologna goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski

Zlatan Ibrahimovic had a penalty saved as AC Milan extended their lead at the top of Serie A with victory at Bologna.

Ibrahimovic - who was handed a one-match Coppa Italia ban after clashing with Romelu Lukaku in Tuesday's Milan derby - was thwarted by Bologna goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski, only for Ante Rebic to tap home the rebound.

Franck Kessie doubled the visitors' lead from the spot in the second half.

Andrea Poli pulled a goal back for Bologna with nine minutes remaining.

Roberto Soriano went close to an equaliser not long afterwards, but Gianluigi Donnarumma made a smart save to preserve Milan's lead.

The result lifts the Rossoneri five points clear of second-placed Inter, who host Benevento later on Saturday.