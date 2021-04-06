Scottish League Two
ElginElgin City2StranraerStranraer1

Elgin City v Stranraer

Line-ups

Elgin

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1McHale
  • 2Cooper
  • 5Bronsky
  • 4McHardyBooked at 31minsSubstituted forWilsonat 65'minutes
  • 3Spark
  • 7DingwallBooked at 36minsSubstituted forMailerat 76'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 8Cameron
  • 6MacPhee
  • 10DingwallSubstituted forOsadolorat 57'minutes
  • 9Hester
  • 11O'KeefeBooked at 72minsSubstituted forSopelat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Osadolor
  • 14Peters
  • 15Sopel
  • 16Mailer
  • 17Brown
  • 18Wilson
  • 19Dalling
  • 20Miller
  • 21Kelly

Stranraer

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Fleming
  • 4Cummins
  • 5Sonkur
  • 2RobertsonBooked at 35mins
  • 3BurnsSubstituted forDuffyat 82'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 7HiltonSubstituted forVitoriaat 71'minutes
  • 8Gallagher
  • 24TaylorSubstituted forPatonat 70'minutes
  • 10Stirling
  • 19Orr
  • 20Yates

Substitutes

  • 6McManus
  • 9Duffy
  • 11Vitoria
  • 14Elliott
  • 17Paton
  • 18Devitt
  • 21Walker
  • 22Hamill
  • 23Walker
Referee:
Peter Stuart

Match Stats

Home TeamElginAway TeamStranraer
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home12
Away13
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Elgin City 2, Stranraer 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Elgin City 2, Stranraer 1.

  3. Booking

    Darryl Duffy (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Angus Mailer (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Darryl Duffy (Stranraer).

  6. Post update

    Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Brian Cameron.

  7. Booking

    Angus Mailer (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Angus Mailer (Elgin City).

  9. Post update

    Ayrton Sonkur (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ayrton Sonkur (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aidan Sopel (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Stranraer. Darryl Duffy replaces Sean Burns.

  13. Post update

    Kane Hester (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Scott Robertson (Stranraer).

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sean Burns (Stranraer) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Elgin City. Aidan Sopel replaces Conor O'Keefe.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Elgin City. Angus Mailer replaces Russell Dingwall.

  18. Post update

    Russell Dingwall (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Andy Stirling (Stranraer).

  20. Post update

    David Wilson (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

