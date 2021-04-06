Scottish League Two
BrechinBrechin City1StenhousemuirStenhousemuir1

Brechin City v Stenhousemuir

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Brechin

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Hutton
  • 15Jordan
  • 21O'Connor
  • 2McIntosh
  • 22McLevyBooked at 65mins
  • 24Devine
  • 16BarronBooked at 77mins
  • 8Inglis
  • 12Reekie
  • 23SlavenSubstituted forPatonat 86'minutes
  • 18McKee

Substitutes

  • 4McLauchlan
  • 5Bollan
  • 11Osman
  • 17Paton
  • 19O'Neil
  • 20Paton

Stenhousemuir

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Martin
  • 27Brydon
  • 19Corbett
  • 4Little
  • 2TiffoneyBooked at 28minsSubstituted forBiabiat 61'minutes
  • 6Blair
  • 7Tapping
  • 21HodgeSubstituted forHalleranat 81'minutes
  • 16Yeats
  • 18DochertyBooked at 51minsSubstituted forCollinsat 83'minutes
  • 25McGuiganSubstituted forHopkirkat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Kane
  • 8Halleran
  • 9Grigor
  • 10Hopkirk
  • 12Biabi
  • 14Watters
  • 17Erskine
  • 20Fairley
  • 26Collins
Referee:
Scott Lambie

Match Stats

Home TeamBrechinAway TeamStenhousemuir
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home9
Away18
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away8
Fouls
Home10
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brechin City 1, Stenhousemuir 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brechin City 1, Stenhousemuir 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Blair (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Callum Yeats (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Creag Little (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Gregor Jordan (Brechin City).

  7. Post update

    Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Jack Brydon.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Botti Biabi (Stenhousemuir).

  9. Post update

    Christopher McKee (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Brechin City. Chris Paton replaces Sean Slaven.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Thomas Collins replaces Alan Docherty.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Thomas Halleran replaces Jack Hodge.

  13. Post update

    Callum Tapping (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Connor Barron (Brechin City).

  15. Booking

    Connor Barron (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Callum Yeats (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sean Slaven (Brechin City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Callum Tapping (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jack Brydon (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Gregor Jordan.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories