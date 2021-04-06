Scottish League Two
StirlingStirling Albion1AlbionAlbion Rovers1

Stirling Albion v Albion Rovers

Line-ups

Stirling

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Currie
  • 5McGregor
  • 4Banner
  • 3MeggattSubstituted forEadieat 45'minutes
  • 2McGeachieSubstituted forRobertsat 45'minutes
  • 10LeitchBooked at 77mins
  • 8WilsonSubstituted forRobertsat 79'minutes
  • 6Kirkpatrick
  • 11Moore
  • 7Ryan
  • 9ByrneSubstituted forMackinat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Eadie
  • 14Hamilton
  • 15Docherty
  • 16Thomson
  • 17Binnie
  • 18Roberts
  • 19Roberts
  • 22Mackin
  • 23Heaver

Albion

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Stone
  • 2Lynas
  • 3Sideserf
  • 4Robinson
  • 5GallacherBooked at 85mins
  • 7Wilson
  • 8Leslie
  • 6McKernonBooked at 90mins
  • 11WilsonSubstituted forDohertyat 84'minutes
  • 10Aitken
  • 19Stevenson

Substitutes

  • 9Doherty
  • 12Fagan
  • 14Dolan
  • 15Moran
  • 16Baker
  • 17Henry
  • 18Kouame
  • 20Cox
  • 21Ecrepont
Referee:
Chris Graham

Match Stats

Home TeamStirlingAway TeamAlbion
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home16
Away9
Shots on Target
Home8
Away5
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home15
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Stirling Albion 1, Albion Rovers 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Stirling Albion 1, Albion Rovers 1.

  3. Booking

    Jamie McKernon (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Jordan Kirkpatrick (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jamie McKernon (Albion Rovers).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Dylan Mackin (Stirling Albion).

  7. Post update

    (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Harry Stone.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kurtis Roberts (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

  10. Post update

    Jordan Kirkpatrick (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Jamie McKernon (Albion Rovers).

  12. Booking

    Paul Gallacher (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Post update

    Andrew Ryan (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Paul Gallacher (Albion Rovers).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Albion Rovers. Kyle Doherty replaces Lewis Wilson.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Kirkpatrick (Stirling Albion).

  17. Post update

    Jamie McKernon (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Scott Roberts.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Stirling Albion. Kurtis Roberts replaces David Wilson.

