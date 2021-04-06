Stirling Albion v Albion Rovers

Match ends, Stirling Albion 1, Albion Rovers 1.
Line-ups
Stirling
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Currie
- 5McGregor
- 4Banner
- 3MeggattSubstituted forEadieat 45'minutes
- 2McGeachieSubstituted forRobertsat 45'minutes
- 10LeitchBooked at 77mins
- 8WilsonSubstituted forRobertsat 79'minutes
- 6Kirkpatrick
- 11Moore
- 7Ryan
- 9ByrneSubstituted forMackinat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Eadie
- 14Hamilton
- 15Docherty
- 16Thomson
- 17Binnie
- 18Roberts
- 19Roberts
- 22Mackin
- 23Heaver
Albion
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Stone
- 2Lynas
- 3Sideserf
- 4Robinson
- 5GallacherBooked at 85mins
- 7Wilson
- 8Leslie
- 6McKernonBooked at 90mins
- 11WilsonSubstituted forDohertyat 84'minutes
- 10Aitken
- 19Stevenson
Substitutes
- 9Doherty
- 12Fagan
- 14Dolan
- 15Moran
- 16Baker
- 17Henry
- 18Kouame
- 20Cox
- 21Ecrepont
- Referee:
- Chris Graham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away5
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stirling Albion 1, Albion Rovers 1.
Booking
Jamie McKernon (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Jordan Kirkpatrick (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie McKernon (Albion Rovers).
Foul by Dylan Mackin (Stirling Albion).
Post update
(Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Harry Stone.
Attempt saved. Kurtis Roberts (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Jordan Kirkpatrick (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Jamie McKernon (Albion Rovers).
Booking
Paul Gallacher (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Andrew Ryan (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Paul Gallacher (Albion Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Kyle Doherty replaces Lewis Wilson.
Foul by Jordan Kirkpatrick (Stirling Albion).
Post update
Jamie McKernon (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Scott Roberts.
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Kurtis Roberts replaces David Wilson.