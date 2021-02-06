Scottish Championship
AlloaAlloa Athletic15:00Queen of SthQueen of the South
Venue: Indodrill Stadium

Alloa Athletic v Queen of the South

Scottish Championship

Match report to follow.

Saturday 6th February 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts15120341172436
2Dunfermline146622415924
3Raith Rovers136342822621
4Dundee135532424020
5Ayr144552018217
6Morton144551318-517
7Inverness CT113531815314
8Queen of Sth134271930-1114
9Arbroath142571019-911
10Alloa132291332-198
View full Scottish Championship table

