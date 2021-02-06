Scottish Championship
ArbroathArbroath15:00DunfermlineDunfermline
Venue: Gayfield Park, Scotland

Arbroath v Dunfermline Athletic

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Arbroath

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Gaston
  • 2Thomson
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 12Stewart
  • 18Williamson
  • 9Hilson
  • 8McKenna
  • 28Craigen
  • 11Linn
  • 19Hamilton

Substitutes

  • 6Whatley
  • 7Gold
  • 14Doolan
  • 15Donnelly
  • 16Moore
  • 21Gallacher

Dunfermline

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Fon Williams
  • 2Comrie
  • 44Watson
  • 5Murray
  • 3Edwards
  • 24McInroy
  • 22Mayo
  • 15Wilson
  • 21Murray
  • 7O'Hara
  • 10McManus

Substitutes

  • 6MacDonald
  • 8Turner
  • 14McCann
  • 18Allan
  • 20Gill
  • 25Banks
  • 26Todd
Referee:
Craig Napier

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 6th February 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts15120341172436
2Dunfermline146622415924
3Raith Rovers136342822621
4Dundee135532424020
5Ayr144552018217
6Morton144551318-517
7Inverness CT113531815314
8Queen of Sth134271930-1114
9Arbroath142571019-911
10Alloa132291332-198
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport