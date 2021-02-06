Arbroath v Dunfermline Athletic

Line-ups
Arbroath
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Gaston
- 2Thomson
- 4Little
- 5O'Brien
- 12Stewart
- 18Williamson
- 9Hilson
- 8McKenna
- 28Craigen
- 11Linn
- 19Hamilton
Substitutes
- 6Whatley
- 7Gold
- 14Doolan
- 15Donnelly
- 16Moore
- 21Gallacher
Dunfermline
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Fon Williams
- 2Comrie
- 44Watson
- 5Murray
- 3Edwards
- 24McInroy
- 22Mayo
- 15Wilson
- 21Murray
- 7O'Hara
- 10McManus
Substitutes
- 6MacDonald
- 8Turner
- 14McCann
- 18Allan
- 20Gill
- 25Banks
- 26Todd
- Referee:
- Craig Napier
Match report to follow.