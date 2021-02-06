Scottish Championship
MortonGreenock Morton15:00Raith RoversRaith Rovers
Venue: Cappielow Park, Scotland

Greenock Morton v Raith Rovers

Line-ups

Morton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 20McAdams
  • 2Ledger
  • 4McLean
  • 5McGinty
  • 16Strapp
  • 7Millar
  • 18Blues
  • 15McGuffie
  • 10Nesbitt
  • 19Colville
  • 11Oliver

Substitutes

  • 3Fjørtoft
  • 6Jacobs
  • 9Muirhead
  • 12Orsi
  • 14Salkeld
  • 21Omar
  • 23Sterling

Raith Rovers

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1MacDonald
  • 5Mendy
  • 4Davidson
  • 14Musonda
  • 2Tumilty
  • 13Spencer
  • 8Hendry
  • 3MacDonald
  • 32Gullan
  • 23Ugwu
  • 7Armstrong

Substitutes

  • 9Duku
  • 11Abraham
  • 16Smith
  • 17Thomson
  • 21Kennedy
  • 26King
  • 27Coulson
Referee:
Chris Graham

Saturday 6th February 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts15120341172436
2Dunfermline146622415924
3Raith Rovers136342822621
4Dundee135532424020
5Ayr144552018217
6Morton144551318-517
7Inverness CT113531815314
8Queen of Sth134271930-1114
9Arbroath142571019-911
10Alloa132291332-198
View full Scottish Championship table

