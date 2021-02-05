National League
The Crabble
Dover have played nine games at The Crabble so far this season

Dover Athletic's National League game with Hartlepool United on Saturday has been postponed.

The pitch at Dover's Crabble ground is waterlogged following heavy rain and was deemed unplayable after an inspection on Friday morning.

No new date for the fixture has yet been announced.

Dover have only played 15 matches this season - the joint-fewest in the league - with this postponement being their eighth so far.

The club called off five games at the start of December, and matches with Chesterfield and Sutton were also postponed before New Year.

Saturday 6th February 2021

  • DoverDover AthleticPHartlepoolHartlepool UnitedP
    Match postponed - Other
  • AldershotAldershot TownPKing's LynnKing's Lynn TownP
    Match postponed - Other
  • EastleighEastleigh15:00Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors
  • Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United15:00Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
  • WeymouthWeymouth15:00BromleyBromley
  • WrexhamWrexham15:00Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
  • StockportStockport County17:30YeovilYeovil Town

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay21134441192243
2Sutton United18104430171334
3Hartlepool1910362720733
4Altrincham219662623333
5Stockport189452920931
6Notts County179352213930
7Maidenhead United179352825330
8Wrexham198472420428
9Halifax207673225727
10Eastleigh187652721627
11Boreham Wood187652014627
12Aldershot208392830-227
13Bromley177552821726
14Solihull Moors158162015525
15Chesterfield187383023724
16Woking196582324-123
17Dag & Red186481623-722
18Wealdstone186392639-1321
19Yeovil175572529-420
20King's Lynn175392136-1518
21Weymouth2043132033-1315
22Dover1531111235-2310
23Barnet1823131444-309
View full National League table

