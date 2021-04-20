National League
AldershotAldershot Town19:00King's LynnKing's Lynn Town
Venue: The EBB Stadium

Aldershot Town v King's Lynn Town

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hartlepool361910754332167
2Sutton United33199555272866
3Torquay33196853312263
4Stockport341611752282459
5Wrexham341581148331553
6Halifax331581053431053
7Chesterfield321641244311352
8Notts County321571042301252
9Bromley341410105246652
10Eastleigh341311103733450
11Boreham Wood34101594035545
12Aldershot33135154447-344
13Dag & Red34127153443-943
14Solihull Moors32126143638-242
15Yeovil32126144649-342
16Maidenhead United30118114342141
17Altrincham35118163746-941
18Wealdstone3396184473-2933
19Woking3288163143-1232
20Weymouth3386193652-1630
21King's Lynn3276193868-3027
22Barnet3145222573-4817
23Dover00000000
View full National League table

