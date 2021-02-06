Eastleigh v Solihull Moors

EastleighEastleigh15:00Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors
Line-ups
Eastleigh
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McDonnell
- 2Partington
- 6Boyce
- 19Hollands
- 17Tomlinson
- 5Bird
- 11Smart
- 8Payne
- 20Hill
- 10Barnett
- 18House
Substitutes
- 3Green
- 4Miley
- 9Smith
- 14Bearwish
- 24Blair
Solihull Moors
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Boot
- 2Williams
- 3Cranston
- 11Ward
- 6Gudger
- 4Storer
- 8Gleeson
- 15Maycock
- 20Howkins
- 27Hudlin
- 29Cameron
Substitutes
- 7Sbarra
- 9Rooney
- 13Clayton
- 24Hancox
- 26Donawa
- Referee:
- Robert Whitton
Match details to follow.