National League
EastleighEastleigh15:00Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors
Venue: Silverlake Stadium, England

Eastleigh v Solihull Moors

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Eastleigh

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McDonnell
  • 2Partington
  • 6Boyce
  • 19Hollands
  • 17Tomlinson
  • 5Bird
  • 11Smart
  • 8Payne
  • 20Hill
  • 10Barnett
  • 18House

Substitutes

  • 3Green
  • 4Miley
  • 9Smith
  • 14Bearwish
  • 24Blair

Solihull Moors

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Boot
  • 2Williams
  • 3Cranston
  • 11Ward
  • 6Gudger
  • 4Storer
  • 8Gleeson
  • 15Maycock
  • 20Howkins
  • 27Hudlin
  • 29Cameron

Substitutes

  • 7Sbarra
  • 9Rooney
  • 13Clayton
  • 24Hancox
  • 26Donawa
Referee:
Robert Whitton

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay21134441192243
2Sutton United18104430171334
3Hartlepool1910362720733
4Altrincham219662623333
5Stockport189452920931
6Notts County179352213930
7Maidenhead United179352825330
8Wrexham198472420428
9Halifax207673225727
10Eastleigh187652721627
11Boreham Wood187652014627
12Aldershot208392830-227
13Bromley177552821726
14Solihull Moors158162015525
15Chesterfield187383023724
16Woking196582324-123
17Dag & Red186481623-722
18Wealdstone186392639-1321
19Yeovil175572529-420
20King's Lynn175392136-1518
21Weymouth2043132033-1315
22Dover1531111235-2310
23Barnet1823131444-309
View full National League table

Top Stories