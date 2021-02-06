National League
Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United15:00Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
Venue: York Road, England

Maidenhead United v Boreham Wood

Line-ups

Maidenhead United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ashby-Hammond
  • 24Massey
  • 3Wells
  • 8Comley
  • 16Sheckleford
  • 5Parry
  • 11Sparkes
  • 14Ince
  • 7Coley
  • 28Smile
  • 10Orsi-Dadomo

Substitutes

  • 2Wiltshire
  • 9Blissett
  • 12Keetch
  • 15Ofori-Twumasi
  • 22Kelly

Boreham Wood

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ashmore
  • 14Pearce
  • 12Fyfield
  • 10Murtagh
  • 19Smith
  • 3Ilesanmi
  • 8Mafuta
  • 16Francis-Angol
  • 22Morias
  • 9Tshimanga
  • 23Marsh

Substitutes

  • 6Stephens
  • 11Whitely
  • 15Rhead
  • 17Huddart
  • 20McDonnell
Referee:
Simon Mather

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay21134441192243
2Sutton United18104430171334
3Hartlepool1910362720733
4Altrincham219662623333
5Stockport189452920931
6Notts County179352213930
7Maidenhead United179352825330
8Wrexham198472420428
9Halifax207673225727
10Eastleigh187652721627
11Boreham Wood187652014627
12Aldershot208392830-227
13Bromley177552821726
14Solihull Moors158162015525
15Chesterfield187383023724
16Woking196582324-123
17Dag & Red186481623-722
18Wealdstone186392639-1321
19Yeovil175572529-420
20King's Lynn175392136-1518
21Weymouth2043132033-1315
22Dover1531111235-2310
23Barnet1823131444-309
