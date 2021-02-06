Maidenhead United v Boreham Wood

Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United15:00Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
Line-ups
Maidenhead United
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Ashby-Hammond
- 24Massey
- 3Wells
- 8Comley
- 16Sheckleford
- 5Parry
- 11Sparkes
- 14Ince
- 7Coley
- 28Smile
- 10Orsi-Dadomo
Substitutes
- 2Wiltshire
- 9Blissett
- 12Keetch
- 15Ofori-Twumasi
- 22Kelly
Boreham Wood
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Ashmore
- 14Pearce
- 12Fyfield
- 10Murtagh
- 19Smith
- 3Ilesanmi
- 8Mafuta
- 16Francis-Angol
- 22Morias
- 9Tshimanga
- 23Marsh
Substitutes
- 6Stephens
- 11Whitely
- 15Rhead
- 17Huddart
- 20McDonnell
- Referee:
- Simon Mather
Match details to follow.