Premier League
FulhamFulham17:30West HamWest Ham United
Venue: Craven Cottage

Fulham v West Ham United

Jesse Lingard celebrates scoring for West Ham against Aston Villa in February 2021
On-loan Jesse Lingard scored two goals on his West Ham debut in midweek

TEAM NEWS

New Fulham forward Josh Maja has begun training with the club and could be involved for the first time.

Terence Kongolo and Tom Cairney remain sidelined but head coach Scott Parker has no fresh injury problems.

West Ham manager David Moyes also has no new injury concerns following the midweek win over Aston Villa.

Moyes says long-term absentee Arthur Masuaku is "hopefully only a month or so" away from a return after knee surgery.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

West Ham came unstuck against Liverpool last weekend, when they did not play well, but the sign of a good side is when you can respond after a poor performance and the Hammers certainly did that in their win over Aston Villa.

I was impressed by the way David Moyes' side were set up from front to back - they kept Jack Grealish quiet for starters, but they always got men forward quickly too.

New loan signing Jesse Lingard made an instant impression with his two goals in that game, and he has clearly been training hard and looked really sharp despite hardly playing for Manchester United this season. There will be more to come from him, I'm sure.

Fulham did not really lay a finger on Leicester on Wednesday and their long wait for a first league win since the end of November goes on - I don't see them ending it here, either.

Prediction: 0-2

Scott Parker has not won any of his six Premier League London derbies as a head coach

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • West Ham are looking for a fourth consecutive win over Fulham.
  • However, Fulham have won on two of the last three occasions they have hosted the Hammers.
  • West Ham have scored in 16 successive Premier League matches against Fulham since a 0-0 draw at Craven Cottage in December 2006.

Fulham

  • Fulham have gone 11 league games without a win (D7, L4), the longest current winless streak in the top flight.
  • They could lose five successive home fixtures in all competitions for the first time since 2013.
  • Scott Parker's side might also set a club Premier League record of eight consecutive winless matches at home.
  • They have only scored one goal in their past six games at Craven Cottage.
  • Fulham are winless in their past 19 Premier League London derbies (D2, L17), and have conceded in each of their last 28.

West Ham United

  • West Ham have won five of their past six league matches, and seven of their eight games in all competitions in 2021.
  • They are aiming to equal their club record of a fourth away win in a row in the Premier League, last achieved in 2007.
  • The Hammers are one short of equalling the club Premier League record for most away wins in a single season: seven, achieved in 1993-94, 2005-06 and 2015-16.
  • They have 38 points from 22 matches, their highest tally at this stage of a top-flight season since 1985-86, when they went on to finish third.
  • Tomas Soucek has scored in all three West Ham Premier League away matches in 2021.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City21145239132647
2Man Utd22135446271944
3Leicester22133639251442
4Liverpool22117443251840
5West Ham2211563428638
6Chelsea22106636231336
7Everton2011363125636
8Tottenham2196634221233
9Aston Villa20102835241132
10Arsenal229492722531
11Leeds2192103638-229
12Southampton218582734-729
13Crystal Palace228592737-1029
14Wolves2275102331-826
15Brighton225982429-524
16Newcastle2264122236-1422
17Burnley2164111328-1522
18Fulham2128111731-1414
19West Brom2226141852-3412
20Sheff Utd2232171435-2111
