Manchester United v Everton

Jordan Pickford's rib injury means Robin Olsen (right) will again be in goal for Everton

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United's Edinson Cavani should be fit despite being substituted in midweek with an ankle injury.

Midfielder Paul Pogba is likely to return after being rested for that game but Eric Bailly is a doubt.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has not recovered from a rib injury so Robin Olsen will again deputise.

Allan is back in training after a thigh injury that has kept him out since mid-December, but this game will come too soon for him.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Manchester United's 9-0 win over Southampton was a freak result but, even so, it will give them a lot of confidence. This will be a lot harder for them, though.

On the physical side of things, Everton are very strong, and they have obviously got some quality too.

Wednesday's win at Leeds means Carlo Ancelotti's side have won five of their past six away league games - it's their home form that has been letting them down recently.

The Toffees have already beaten Tottenham and Leicester on the road this season but I think taking the points at Old Trafford too is a big ask.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United have already beaten Everton twice this season, once in the league and once in the EFL Cup - but both came at Goodison Park.

Everton have won only one of their past 13 matches against Manchester United in all competitions (D4, L8).

United have lost just one of their last 27 Premier League home games against Everton and are unbeaten in six (W4, D2).

Manchester United

Manchester United are on a run of 11 wins and only one defeat in 16 league games.

They have scored 19 goals in their past five home matches.

All four of United's domestic defeats this season have been at Old Trafford.

This will be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's 100th Premier League match as a manager, 18 of which came with Cardiff.

Bruno Fernandes, who has 12 goals and nine assists in the top flight this season, could become just the fourth United player to reach double figures for goals and assists in a Premier League campaign.

Anthony Martial, who could make his 250th United appearance, has scored six goals and provided three assists in his past 11 appearances against Everton in all competitions.

Everton