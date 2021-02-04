Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Brighton's Solly March is out after suffering a knee injury during the midweek win over Liverpool

TEAM NEWS

Burnley will assess the fitness of five players who all missed Wednesday's defeat by Manchester City.

Charlie Taylor and ex-Brighton striker Ashley Barnes were closest to being involved in midweek, with Robbie Brady, Chris Wood and Josh Brownhill the other players nursing injuries.

Brighton will be without Solly March.

Fitness tests will be given to Joel Veltman, who has been out with a muscle problem, and Alexis Mac Allister, who has had a glute issue.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Burnley did not lie down against Manchester City, but it was all pretty comfortable for Pep Guardiola's side once they had their early goal.

Brighton, meanwhile, got their famous win at Anfield on the same night. The last time they won there in the league, in March 1982, I was playing against them for Liverpool - so it has been a long wait.

The Seagulls have won three of their past four league games, and drew the other one. As well as being on a very good run of results they are conceding very few goals - they have kept a clean sheet in all of those matches.

This should be a close game, but both teams have climbed away from the relegation zone in recent weeks and a point would be a decent result for both of them.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v BBC's Morning Live presenter Gethin Jenkins

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley have won just two of their past 10 home games against Brighton (D5, L3).

They have failed to score more than one goal in any of those 10 matches.

Seven of the 10 most recent league meetings have ended in a draw, including the reverse fixture in November.

Burnley

Burnley could suffer three consecutive league defeats for the first time since their opening three games of the season.

The Clarets have lost two of their past three matches at home without scoring.

They have scored only 13 league goals this season, fewer than any other side in Europe's top five leagues.

Burnley have failed to score in a league-high 12 games this season.

This is their 250th Premier League match (W72, D57, L120).

Chris Wood has scored eight league goals against Brighton, more than he has against any other side.

Brighton & Hove Albion