Newcastle United v Southampton

Southampton's Jan Bednarek is available after his midweek red card was overturned

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle are depleted in defence, with Jamal Lewis, Federico Fernandez and Jamaal Lascelles all out, Paul Dummett struggling and Ciaran Clark a doubt after his partner went into labour.

Joe Willock will be involved following his loan move from Arsenal.

Southampton's Stuart Armstrong has been ruled out by a muscle problem but Jannik Vestergaard and Kyle Walker-Peters may be fit.

Jan Bednarek is available after his red card was rescinded.

New signing Takumi Minamino could make his debut but Alexandre Jankewitz, who was sent off in the midweek 9-0 defeat by Manchester United, is banned.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This is probably a good time to play Southampton, who are short of available players even though the red card Jan Bednarek received near the end of Tuesday's 9-0 defeat at Old Trafford was overturned.

I was there for BBC Radio 5 live and, although Saints didn't capitulate until the last few minutes, it was a horrible night for them which will have taken a lot out of their players too because they worked extremely hard.

Newcastle lost at home to Crystal Palace in midweek but they were pretty lively, and kept up the more ambitious approach that saw them win at Everton last weekend.

More of the same should see the Magpies get some reward here, after taking only two points from their previous five home league games.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle have lost just one of their past 15 Premier League home matches against Southampton (W11, D3).

Southampton are looking to record their third Premier League double over Newcastle, previously doing so in 1993-94 and 2014-15.

Newcastle United

Newcastle have lost six of their past seven league games.

Their only victory in 13 league and cup matches came at Everton in the top flight on 30 January.

The Magpies could suffer a fourth consecutive league defeat at St James' Park, and go six top-flight games without a home win for the first time in three years.

All seven of Steve Bruce's home league fixtures as a manager against Southampton have been decided by a single-goal margin (W5, L2).

Callum Wilson has scored or set up 15 of Newcastle's 22 league goals this season, including each of the last four.

Southampton