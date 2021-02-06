League Two
StevenageStevenage15:00MorecambeMorecambe
Venue: Lamex Stadium, England

Stevenage v Morecambe

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Stevenage

Formation 4-4-2

  • 37Stockdale
  • 2Wildin
  • 15Vancooten
  • 24Marshall
  • 28Martin
  • 17List
  • 40Lines
  • 19Read
  • 27Aitchison
  • 35Stevens
  • 36Norris

Substitutes

  • 3Coker
  • 4Vincelot
  • 6Prosser
  • 7Carter
  • 11Newton
  • 13Johnson
  • 26Pett

Morecambe

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Letheren
  • 21Cooney
  • 5Lavelle
  • 4Knight-Percival
  • 3Hendrie
  • 14Kenyon
  • 8Diagouraga
  • 16O'Sullivan
  • 10Wildig
  • 11Mendes Gomes
  • 9Stockton

Substitutes

  • 6Davis
  • 7Slew
  • 12Halstead
  • 15Lyons
  • 19McAlinden
  • 20Denny
  • 22Gibson
Referee:
James Oldham

Match report will appear here

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 6th February 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge26136741241745
2Forest Green26129533231045
3Carlisle23133734221242
4Cheltenham25118634231141
5Tranmere2512583230241
6Morecambe2512583334-141
7Exeter261010647331440
8Newport2411763527840
9Salford25108732211138
10Leyton Orient26114113429537
11Crawley249873531435
12Walsall2581163233-135
13Oldham26104124146-534
14Mansfield2471163230232
15Port Vale2795133940-132
16Bradford258892729-232
17Scunthorpe26102142834-632
18Colchester2571082834-631
19Bolton2587103037-731
20Harrogate2586112832-430
21Stevenage25510101927-825
22Barrow2458113134-323
23Grimsby2656152045-2521
24Southend2655161744-2720
View full League Two table

Top Stories