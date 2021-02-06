Tranmere Rovers v Port Vale

TranmereTranmere Rovers15:00Port ValePort Vale
Line-ups
Tranmere
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Davies
- 17Khan
- 26Clarke
- 6Monthe
- 18MacDonald
- 8Spearing
- 14Woolery
- 22Lewis
- 35Lloyd-McGoldrick
- 19Feeney
- 9Vaughan
Substitutes
- 2O'Connor
- 7Morris
- 12Jolley
- 13Murphy
- 15Crawford
- 16Kirby
- 21Ray
Port Vale
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Brown
- 15Mills
- 6Smith
- 3Crookes
- 11Montaño
- 17Taylor
- 4Joyce
- 10Conlon
- 7Worrall
- 14Guthrie
- 21Rodney
Substitutes
- 5Legge
- 8Oyeleke
- 20Burgess
- 27Hurst
- 32Scott
- 33Olagunju
- 34Swan
- Referee:
- Alan Young
Match report will appear here