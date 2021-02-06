League Two
TranmereTranmere Rovers15:00Port ValePort Vale
Venue: Prenton Park, England

Tranmere Rovers v Port Vale

Line-ups

Tranmere

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Davies
  • 17Khan
  • 26Clarke
  • 6Monthe
  • 18MacDonald
  • 8Spearing
  • 14Woolery
  • 22Lewis
  • 35Lloyd-McGoldrick
  • 19Feeney
  • 9Vaughan

Substitutes

  • 2O'Connor
  • 7Morris
  • 12Jolley
  • 13Murphy
  • 15Crawford
  • 16Kirby
  • 21Ray

Port Vale

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Brown
  • 15Mills
  • 6Smith
  • 3Crookes
  • 11Montaño
  • 17Taylor
  • 4Joyce
  • 10Conlon
  • 7Worrall
  • 14Guthrie
  • 21Rodney

Substitutes

  • 5Legge
  • 8Oyeleke
  • 20Burgess
  • 27Hurst
  • 32Scott
  • 33Olagunju
  • 34Swan
Referee:
Alan Young

Saturday 6th February 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge26136741241745
2Forest Green26129533231045
3Carlisle23133734221242
4Cheltenham25118634231141
5Tranmere2512583230241
6Morecambe2512583334-141
7Exeter261010647331440
8Newport2411763527840
9Salford25108732211138
10Leyton Orient26114113429537
11Crawley249873531435
12Walsall2581163233-135
13Oldham26104124146-534
14Mansfield2471163230232
15Port Vale2795133940-132
16Bradford258892729-232
17Scunthorpe26102142834-632
18Colchester2571082834-631
19Bolton2587103037-731
20Harrogate2586112832-430
21Stevenage25510101927-825
22Barrow2458113134-323
23Grimsby2656152045-2521
24Southend2655161744-2720
