League Two
Leyton OrientLeyton Orient15:00ColchesterColchester United
Venue: Breyer Group Stadium, England

Leyton Orient v Colchester United

Line-ups

Leyton Orient

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Vigouroux
  • 2Ling
  • 18Akinola
  • 29Thompson
  • 16Brophy
  • 28Freeman
  • 4Cissé
  • 8Clay
  • 9Wilkinson
  • 35Abrahams
  • 15Kemp

Substitutes

  • 1Sargeant
  • 3Widdowson
  • 5Happe
  • 7McAnuff
  • 11Dayton
  • 17Dennis
  • 39Johnson

Colchester

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 29George
  • 2Welch-Hayes
  • 18Eastman
  • 5Smith
  • 3Doherty
  • 14Chilvers
  • 4Lapslie
  • 22Sarpong-Wiredu
  • 23Poku
  • 11Harriott
  • 45Nouble

Substitutes

  • 6Sowunmi
  • 7Senior
  • 9Oteh
  • 10Brown
  • 21Clampin
  • 24Stevenson
  • 28Coulter
Referee:
Neil Hair

Saturday 6th February 2021

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge26136741241745
2Forest Green26129533231045
3Carlisle23133734221242
4Cheltenham25118634231141
5Tranmere2512583230241
6Morecambe2512583334-141
7Exeter261010647331440
8Newport2411763527840
9Salford25108732211138
10Leyton Orient26114113429537
11Crawley249873531435
12Walsall2581163233-135
13Oldham26104124146-534
14Mansfield2471163230232
15Port Vale2795133940-132
16Bradford258892729-232
17Scunthorpe26102142834-632
18Colchester2571082834-631
19Bolton2587103037-731
20Harrogate2586112832-430
21Stevenage25510101927-825
22Barrow2458113134-323
23Grimsby2656152045-2521
24Southend2655161744-2720
