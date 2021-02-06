League Two
BarrowBarrow15:00CambridgeCambridge United
Venue: Progression Solicitors Stadium, England

Barrow v Cambridge United

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Barrow

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Dixon
  • 29Eardley
  • 22Davies
  • 31Thomas
  • 11Kay
  • 42Banks
  • 32Donohue
  • 3Brough
  • 28Taylor
  • 36Devitt
  • 9Quigley

Substitutes

  • 10Hardcastle
  • 12Lillis
  • 14Jones
  • 16Beadling
  • 30Bramall
  • 33James

Cambridge

Formation 4-4-2

  • 25Burton
  • 2Knoyle
  • 15Okedina
  • 6Drysdale
  • 11Dunk
  • 14Hoolahan
  • 19May
  • 5Taylor
  • 7Hannant
  • 10Mullin
  • 20Ironside

Substitutes

  • 3Iredale
  • 8O'Neil
  • 13McKenzie-Lyle
  • 16Alese
  • 17Davies
  • 18Tracey
  • 26Knibbs
Referee:
Graham Salisbury

Match report will appear here

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 6th February 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge26136741241745
2Forest Green26129533231045
3Carlisle23133734221242
4Cheltenham25118634231141
5Tranmere2512583230241
6Morecambe2512583334-141
7Exeter261010647331440
8Newport2411763527840
9Salford25108732211138
10Leyton Orient26114113429537
11Crawley249873531435
12Walsall2581163233-135
13Oldham26104124146-534
14Mansfield2471163230232
15Port Vale2795133940-132
16Bradford258892729-232
17Scunthorpe26102142834-632
18Colchester2571082834-631
19Bolton2587103037-731
20Harrogate2586112832-430
21Stevenage25510101927-825
22Barrow2458113134-323
23Grimsby2656152045-2521
24Southend2655161744-2720
View full League Two table

Top Stories