Exeter City v Bradford City

ExeterExeter City13:00BradfordBradford City
Line-ups
Exeter
Formation 4-4-2
- 24Andrésson
- 30Key
- 26Sweeney
- 15Parkes
- 20Page
- 16Willmott
- 8Taylor
- 10Collins
- 3Sparkes
- 12Bowman
- 17Jay
Substitutes
- 2Caprice
- 4Atangana
- 9Seymour
- 14Randall
- 18Fisher
- 23Maxted
- 34Hartridge
Bradford
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Hornby
- 24Cousin-Dawson
- 4O'Connor
- 6O'Connor
- 23Wood
- 22Sutton
- 18Watt
- 12Stevens
- 8Cooke
- 31Crankshaw
- 15Vernam
Substitutes
- 5Canavan
- 7Pritchard
- 10Donaldson
- 14Foulds
- 19Burrell
- 20Huffer
- 26Scales
- Referee:
- Ben Speedie
Match report will appear here.