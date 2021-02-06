League Two
ExeterExeter City13:00BradfordBradford City
Venue: St James Park, England

Exeter City v Bradford City

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Exeter

Formation 4-4-2

  • 24Andrésson
  • 30Key
  • 26Sweeney
  • 15Parkes
  • 20Page
  • 16Willmott
  • 8Taylor
  • 10Collins
  • 3Sparkes
  • 12Bowman
  • 17Jay

Substitutes

  • 2Caprice
  • 4Atangana
  • 9Seymour
  • 14Randall
  • 18Fisher
  • 23Maxted
  • 34Hartridge

Bradford

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Hornby
  • 24Cousin-Dawson
  • 4O'Connor
  • 6O'Connor
  • 23Wood
  • 22Sutton
  • 18Watt
  • 12Stevens
  • 8Cooke
  • 31Crankshaw
  • 15Vernam

Substitutes

  • 5Canavan
  • 7Pritchard
  • 10Donaldson
  • 14Foulds
  • 19Burrell
  • 20Huffer
  • 26Scales
Referee:
Ben Speedie

Match report will appear here.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 6th February 2021

  • BarrowBarrow15:00CambridgeCambridge United
  • CheltenhamCheltenham TownPCarlisleCarlisle UnitedP
    Match postponed - Other
  • CrawleyCrawley Town15:00HarrogateHarrogate Town
  • Leyton OrientLeyton Orient15:00ColchesterColchester United
  • MansfieldMansfield TownPForest GreenForest Green RoversP
    Match postponed - Waterlogged Pitch
  • NewportNewport County15:00GrimsbyGrimsby Town
  • SalfordSalford City15:00BoltonBolton Wanderers
  • ScunthorpeScunthorpe United15:00OldhamOldham Athletic
  • SouthendSouthend UnitedPWalsallWalsallP
    Match postponed - Waterlogged Pitch
  • StevenageStevenage15:00MorecambeMorecambe
  • TranmereTranmere Rovers15:00Port ValePort Vale

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge26136741241745
2Forest Green26129533231045
3Carlisle23133734221242
4Cheltenham25118634231141
5Tranmere2512583230241
6Morecambe2512583334-141
7Newport2411763527840
8Exeter25109645311439
9Salford25108732211138
10Leyton Orient26114113429537
11Crawley249873531435
12Walsall2581163233-135
13Oldham26104124146-534
14Mansfield2471163230232
15Port Vale2795133940-132
16Scunthorpe26102142834-632
17Bradford248792527-231
18Colchester2571082834-631
19Bolton2587103037-731
20Harrogate2586112832-430
21Stevenage25510101927-825
22Barrow2458113134-323
23Grimsby2656152045-2521
24Southend2655161744-2720
View full League Two table

