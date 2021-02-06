League Two
CrawleyCrawley Town15:00HarrogateHarrogate Town
Venue: The People's Pension Stadium, England

Crawley Town v Harrogate Town

Line-ups

Crawley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Morris
  • 4Francomb
  • 24Craig
  • 5McNerney
  • 30Wright
  • 20Matthews
  • 44Wright
  • 8Powell
  • 39Hessenthaler
  • 10Nadesan
  • 16Nichols

Substitutes

  • 6Dallison-Lisbon
  • 11Frost
  • 14Allarakhia
  • 15Davies
  • 26Galach
  • 34Maguire-Drew
  • 37Nelson

Harrogate

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Belshaw
  • 6Burrell
  • 20Hall
  • 5Smith
  • 22Francis
  • 30Power
  • 7Thomson
  • 4Falkingham
  • 28McPake
  • 24March
  • 10Martin

Substitutes

  • 12Lawlor
  • 14Kiernan
  • 17Kerry
  • 18Muldoon
  • 25Minter
  • 31Andrews
Referee:
Dean Whitestone

Saturday 6th February 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge26136741241745
2Forest Green26129533231045
3Carlisle23133734221242
4Cheltenham25118634231141
5Tranmere2512583230241
6Morecambe2512583334-141
7Exeter261010647331440
8Newport2411763527840
9Salford25108732211138
10Leyton Orient26114113429537
11Crawley249873531435
12Walsall2581163233-135
13Oldham26104124146-534
14Mansfield2471163230232
15Port Vale2795133940-132
16Bradford258892729-232
17Scunthorpe26102142834-632
18Colchester2571082834-631
19Bolton2587103037-731
20Harrogate2586112832-430
21Stevenage25510101927-825
22Barrow2458113134-323
23Grimsby2656152045-2521
24Southend2655161744-2720
