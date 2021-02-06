Crawley Town v Harrogate Town

CrawleyCrawley Town15:00HarrogateHarrogate Town
Line-ups
Crawley
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Morris
- 4Francomb
- 24Craig
- 5McNerney
- 30Wright
- 20Matthews
- 44Wright
- 8Powell
- 39Hessenthaler
- 10Nadesan
- 16Nichols
Substitutes
- 6Dallison-Lisbon
- 11Frost
- 14Allarakhia
- 15Davies
- 26Galach
- 34Maguire-Drew
- 37Nelson
Harrogate
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Belshaw
- 6Burrell
- 20Hall
- 5Smith
- 22Francis
- 30Power
- 7Thomson
- 4Falkingham
- 28McPake
- 24March
- 10Martin
Substitutes
- 12Lawlor
- 14Kiernan
- 17Kerry
- 18Muldoon
- 25Minter
- 31Andrews
- Referee:
- Dean Whitestone
Match report will appear here