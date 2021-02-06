League One
BurtonBurton Albion15:00HullHull City
Venue: Pirelli Stadium, England

Burton Albion v Hull City

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Burton

Formation 4-5-1

  • 24Garratt
  • 2Brayford
  • 17Carter
  • 37Hamer
  • 16Earl
  • 10Akins
  • 4Edwards
  • 28Clare
  • 18Broom
  • 13Parker
  • 9Hemmings

Substitutes

  • 6Wallace
  • 8Powell
  • 11Smith
  • 22Gallacher
  • 26Hart
  • 30Barnes
  • 39Taylor

Hull

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Long
  • 2Coyle
  • 5Burke
  • 24Greaves
  • 3Elder
  • 10Honeyman
  • 6Smallwood
  • 33Docherty
  • 7Wilks
  • 19Lewis-Potter
  • 20Crowley

Substitutes

  • 11Scott
  • 12Emmanuel
  • 13Ingram
  • 16Flores
  • 18Slater
  • 26Clark
  • 27Magennis
Referee:
Sam Allison

Match report will appear here

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City25163638201851
2Hull25153741221948
3Doncaster22143538211745
4Portsmouth24135640211944
5Peterborough24134736231343
6Sunderland241010432191340
7Accrington22124635241140
8Charlton2611783935440
9Crewe2711793633340
10Oxford Utd2311483730737
11Ipswich2311392725236
12Blackpool2310492824434
13Gillingham26104123235-334
14Plymouth259793541-634
15Fleetwood2587102923631
16MK Dons2587103130131
17Shrewsbury236982327-427
18Rochdale2568114048-826
19Swindon2673163250-1824
20Bristol Rovers2465132441-1723
21Northampton2465132040-2023
22Wimbledon2557132645-1922
23Wigan2456132444-2021
24Burton2437142951-2216
View full League One table

Top Stories