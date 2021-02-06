League One
SwindonSwindon Town15:00ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town
Venue: The County Ground, England

Swindon Town v Shrewsbury Town

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Swindon

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Travers
  • 24Hunt
  • 16Odimayo
  • 17Masterson
  • 26Thompson
  • 18Payne
  • 19Lyden
  • 23Palmer
  • 45Hope
  • 8Pitman
  • 11Garrick

Substitutes

  • 2Caddis
  • 10Twine
  • 14Iandolo
  • 21Curran
  • 22Missilou
  • 27Omotoye
  • 29Matthews

Shrewsbury

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Sarkic
  • 17Love
  • 5Williams
  • 24Ebanks-Landell
  • 14Ogbeta
  • 10Vela
  • 6Goss
  • 8Norburn
  • 32Chapman
  • 20Main
  • 7Whalley

Substitutes

  • 1Burgoyne
  • 3Golbourne
  • 4Edwards
  • 9Pyke
  • 12Sears
  • 23Udoh
  • 28Davis
Referee:
Antony Coggins

Match report will appear here

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City25163638201851
2Hull25153741221948
3Doncaster22143538211745
4Portsmouth24135640211944
5Peterborough24134736231343
6Sunderland241010432191340
7Accrington22124635241140
8Charlton2611783935440
9Crewe2711793633340
10Oxford Utd2311483730737
11Ipswich2311392725236
12Blackpool2310492824434
13Gillingham26104123235-334
14Plymouth259793541-634
15Fleetwood2587102923631
16MK Dons2587103130131
17Shrewsbury236982327-427
18Rochdale2568114048-826
19Swindon2673163250-1824
20Bristol Rovers2465132441-1723
21Northampton2465132040-2023
22Wimbledon2557132645-1922
23Wigan2456132444-2021
24Burton2437142951-2216
View full League One table

Top Stories