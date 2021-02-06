Swindon Town v Shrewsbury Town

SwindonSwindon Town15:00ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town
Line-ups
Swindon
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Travers
- 24Hunt
- 16Odimayo
- 17Masterson
- 26Thompson
- 18Payne
- 19Lyden
- 23Palmer
- 45Hope
- 8Pitman
- 11Garrick
Substitutes
- 2Caddis
- 10Twine
- 14Iandolo
- 21Curran
- 22Missilou
- 27Omotoye
- 29Matthews
Shrewsbury
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Sarkic
- 17Love
- 5Williams
- 24Ebanks-Landell
- 14Ogbeta
- 10Vela
- 6Goss
- 8Norburn
- 32Chapman
- 20Main
- 7Whalley
Substitutes
- 1Burgoyne
- 3Golbourne
- 4Edwards
- 9Pyke
- 12Sears
- 23Udoh
- 28Davis
- Referee:
- Antony Coggins
Match report will appear here