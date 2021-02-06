Portsmouth v Plymouth Argyle

PortsmouthPortsmouth15:00PlymouthPlymouth Argyle
Line-ups
Portsmouth
Formation 4-4-2
- 1MacGillivray
- 2Johnson
- 13Bolton
- 20Raggett
- 21Daniels
- 19Harness
- 4Naylor
- 14Cannon
- 24Jacobs
- 9Marquis
- 10Harrison
Substitutes
- 3Brown
- 7Williams
- 11Curtis
- 16Byers
- 22Ward
- 23White
- 37Mnoga
Plymouth
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Cooper
- 4Aimson
- 24Opoku
- 2Watts
- 17Moore
- 28Pereira Camará
- 18Fornah
- 10Mayor
- 15Grant
- 31Jephcott
- 9Hardie
Substitutes
- 14Reeves
- 19Lolos
- 21Ennis
- 22Lewis
- 23McCormick
- 25Woods
- 27Law
- Referee:
- Will Finnie
