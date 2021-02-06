League One
PortsmouthPortsmouth15:00PlymouthPlymouth Argyle
Venue: Fratton Park, England

Portsmouth v Plymouth Argyle

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Portsmouth

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1MacGillivray
  • 2Johnson
  • 13Bolton
  • 20Raggett
  • 21Daniels
  • 19Harness
  • 4Naylor
  • 14Cannon
  • 24Jacobs
  • 9Marquis
  • 10Harrison

Substitutes

  • 3Brown
  • 7Williams
  • 11Curtis
  • 16Byers
  • 22Ward
  • 23White
  • 37Mnoga

Plymouth

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Cooper
  • 4Aimson
  • 24Opoku
  • 2Watts
  • 17Moore
  • 28Pereira Camará
  • 18Fornah
  • 10Mayor
  • 15Grant
  • 31Jephcott
  • 9Hardie

Substitutes

  • 14Reeves
  • 19Lolos
  • 21Ennis
  • 22Lewis
  • 23McCormick
  • 25Woods
  • 27Law
Referee:
Will Finnie

Match report will appear here

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City25163638201851
2Hull25153741221948
3Doncaster22143538211745
4Portsmouth24135640211944
5Peterborough24134736231343
6Sunderland241010432191340
7Accrington22124635241140
8Charlton2611783935440
9Crewe2711793633340
10Oxford Utd2311483730737
11Ipswich2311392725236
12Blackpool2310492824434
13Gillingham26104123235-334
14Plymouth259793541-634
15Fleetwood2587102923631
16MK Dons2587103130131
17Shrewsbury236982327-427
18Rochdale2568114048-826
19Swindon2673163250-1824
20Bristol Rovers2465132441-1723
21Northampton2465132040-2023
22Wimbledon2557132645-1922
23Wigan2456132444-2021
24Burton2437142951-2216
View full League One table

Top Stories