Fleetwood Town v Bristol Rovers

FleetwoodFleetwood Town15:00Bristol RoversBristol Rovers
Line-ups
Fleetwood
Formation 4-3-3
- 21Cairns
- 22Donacien
- 4Connolly
- 32Holgate
- 3Andrew
- 24Batty
- 16Rossiter
- 10Camps
- 17Madden
- 18Vassell
- 11Morris
Substitutes
- 1Coleman
- 8Duffy
- 19McKay
- 20Saunders
- 27Biggins
- 33Hill
- 39Morris
Bristol Rovers
Formation 3-4-3
- 13Day
- 5Ehmer
- 26Baldwin
- 15Kilgour
- 43Williams
- 4Grant
- 7Liddle
- 3Leahy
- 11Nicholson
- 9Hanlan
- 17Daly
Substitutes
- 1van Stappershoef
- 14McCormick
- 21Ayunga
- 24Tutonda
- 25Harries
- 33Rodman
- 41Oztumer
- Referee:
- Seb Stockbridge
Match report will appear here