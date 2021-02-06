League One
PeterboroughPeterborough United15:00CreweCrewe Alexandra
Venue: Weston Homes Stadium, England

Peterborough United v Crewe Alexandra

Line-ups

Peterborough

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Pym
  • 6Kent
  • 4Thompson
  • 5Beevers
  • 23Ward
  • 8Taylor
  • 12Brown
  • 3Butler
  • 15Szmodics
  • 10Dembélé
  • 9Clarke-Harris

Substitutes

  • 7Eisa
  • 13Gyollai
  • 16Burrows
  • 18Blake-Tracy
  • 19Kanu
  • 22Hamilton
  • 24Mason

Crewe

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Richards
  • 30Jones
  • 16Lancashire
  • 29Beckles
  • 3Pickering
  • 32Evans
  • 4Wintle
  • 28Murphy
  • 7Powell
  • 12Mandron
  • 19Dale

Substitutes

  • 1Jaaskelainen
  • 8Lowery
  • 9Porter
  • 10Kirk
  • 23Johnson
  • 31Walker
  • 99Wood
Referee:
Carl Boyeson

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City25163638201851
2Hull25153741221948
3Doncaster22143538211745
4Portsmouth24135640211944
5Peterborough24134736231343
6Sunderland241010432191340
7Accrington22124635241140
8Charlton2611783935440
9Crewe2711793633340
10Oxford Utd2311483730737
11Ipswich2311392725236
12Blackpool2310492824434
13Gillingham26104123235-334
14Plymouth259793541-634
15Fleetwood2587102923631
16MK Dons2587103130131
17Shrewsbury236982327-427
18Rochdale2568114048-826
19Swindon2673163250-1824
20Bristol Rovers2465132441-1723
21Northampton2465132040-2023
22Wimbledon2557132645-1922
23Wigan2456132444-2021
24Burton2437142951-2216
View full League One table

