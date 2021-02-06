Peterborough United v Crewe Alexandra

PeterboroughPeterborough United15:00CreweCrewe Alexandra
Line-ups
Peterborough
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Pym
- 6Kent
- 4Thompson
- 5Beevers
- 23Ward
- 8Taylor
- 12Brown
- 3Butler
- 15Szmodics
- 10Dembélé
- 9Clarke-Harris
Substitutes
- 7Eisa
- 13Gyollai
- 16Burrows
- 18Blake-Tracy
- 19Kanu
- 22Hamilton
- 24Mason
Crewe
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Richards
- 30Jones
- 16Lancashire
- 29Beckles
- 3Pickering
- 32Evans
- 4Wintle
- 28Murphy
- 7Powell
- 12Mandron
- 19Dale
Substitutes
- 1Jaaskelainen
- 8Lowery
- 9Porter
- 10Kirk
- 23Johnson
- 31Walker
- 99Wood
- Referee:
- Carl Boyeson
Match report will appear here