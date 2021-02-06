League One
IpswichIpswich Town15:00BlackpoolBlackpool
Venue: Portman Road, England

Ipswich Town v Blackpool

Line-ups

Ipswich

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Holy
  • 41Matheson
  • 6Woolfenden
  • 2McGuinness
  • 30Kenlock
  • 21Downes
  • 18Judge
  • 23Dozzell
  • 27Thomas
  • 40Parrott
  • 20Sears

Substitutes

  • 3Ward
  • 4Chambers
  • 7Edwards
  • 10Norwood
  • 25Drinan
  • 28Cornell
  • 33Harrop

Blackpool

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Maxwell
  • 2Lawrence-Gabriel
  • 21Ekpiteta
  • 4Thorniley
  • 3Husband
  • 17Virtue-Thick
  • 39Stewart
  • 12Dougall
  • 10Kaikai
  • 32Embleton
  • 9Yates

Substitutes

  • 13Sims
  • 15Mitchell
  • 18Ward
  • 19Simms
  • 20Turton
  • 29Garbutt
  • 30Lubala
Referee:
John Busby

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City25163638201851
2Hull25153741221948
3Doncaster22143538211745
4Portsmouth24135640211944
5Peterborough24134736231343
6Sunderland241010432191340
7Accrington22124635241140
8Charlton2611783935440
9Crewe2711793633340
10Oxford Utd2311483730737
11Ipswich2311392725236
12Blackpool2310492824434
13Gillingham26104123235-334
14Plymouth259793541-634
15Fleetwood2587102923631
16MK Dons2587103130131
17Shrewsbury236982327-427
18Rochdale2568114048-826
19Swindon2673163250-1824
20Bristol Rovers2465132441-1723
21Northampton2465132040-2023
22Wimbledon2557132645-1922
23Wigan2456132444-2021
24Burton2437142951-2216
