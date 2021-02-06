Accrington Stanley v Northampton Town

AccringtonAccrington Stanley15:00NorthamptonNorthampton Town
Line-ups
Accrington
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Baxter
- 16Barclay
- 3Hughes
- 2Nottingham
- 10Pritchard
- 36Phillips
- 28Conneely
- 11McConville
- 14Uwakwe
- 32Charles
- 19Bishop
Substitutes
- 4Burgess
- 7Smyth
- 8Russell
- 18Rodgers
- 20Scully
- 37Morgan
- 40Savin
Northampton
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 13Mitchell
- 28Jones
- 5Bolger
- 6Horsfall
- 15Kioso
- 17McWilliams
- 4Sowerby
- 23Mills
- 7Hoskins
- 29Rose
- 26Edmondson
Substitutes
- 1Arnold
- 2Harriman
- 8Watson
- 11Korboa
- 18Morris
- 30Chukwuemeka
- 45Marshall
- Referee:
- Peter Wright
Match report will appear here