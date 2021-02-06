League One
AccringtonAccrington Stanley15:00NorthamptonNorthampton Town
Venue: Wham Stadium, England

Accrington Stanley v Northampton Town

Line-ups

Accrington

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Baxter
  • 16Barclay
  • 3Hughes
  • 2Nottingham
  • 10Pritchard
  • 36Phillips
  • 28Conneely
  • 11McConville
  • 14Uwakwe
  • 32Charles
  • 19Bishop

Substitutes

  • 4Burgess
  • 7Smyth
  • 8Russell
  • 18Rodgers
  • 20Scully
  • 37Morgan
  • 40Savin

Northampton

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 13Mitchell
  • 28Jones
  • 5Bolger
  • 6Horsfall
  • 15Kioso
  • 17McWilliams
  • 4Sowerby
  • 23Mills
  • 7Hoskins
  • 29Rose
  • 26Edmondson

Substitutes

  • 1Arnold
  • 2Harriman
  • 8Watson
  • 11Korboa
  • 18Morris
  • 30Chukwuemeka
  • 45Marshall
Referee:
Peter Wright

Match report will appear here

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City25163638201851
2Hull25153741221948
3Doncaster22143538211745
4Portsmouth24135640211944
5Peterborough24134736231343
6Sunderland241010432191340
7Accrington22124635241140
8Charlton2611783935440
9Crewe2711793633340
10Oxford Utd2311483730737
11Ipswich2311392725236
12Blackpool2310492824434
13Gillingham26104123235-334
14Plymouth259793541-634
15Fleetwood2587102923631
16MK Dons2587103130131
17Shrewsbury236982327-427
18Rochdale2568114048-826
19Swindon2673163250-1824
20Bristol Rovers2465132441-1723
21Northampton2465132040-2023
22Wimbledon2557132645-1922
23Wigan2456132444-2021
24Burton2437142951-2216
