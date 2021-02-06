League One
RochdaleRochdale15:00CharltonCharlton Athletic
Venue: Crown Oil Arena, England

Rochdale v Charlton Athletic

Line-ups

Rochdale

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Bazunu
  • 2McLaughlin
  • 3Osho
  • 6O'Connell
  • 15Roberts
  • 7Dooley
  • 8Morley
  • 14Rathbone
  • 22Baah
  • 9Humphrys
  • 21Lund

Substitutes

  • 4McNulty
  • 10Newby
  • 13Keohane
  • 16Done
  • 17Grant
  • 19Shaughnessy
  • 29Vale

Charlton

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 13Amos
  • 2Gunter
  • 6Pearce
  • 4Oshilaja
  • 3Purrington
  • 8Forster-Caskey
  • 15Pratley
  • 12Shinnie
  • 27Millar
  • 9Stockley
  • 10Aneke

Substitutes

  • 7Jaiyesimi
  • 16Matthews
  • 18Smith
  • 19Morgan
  • 26Watson
  • 29Schwartz
  • 30Maynard-Brewer
Referee:
Thomas Bramall

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City25163638201851
2Hull25153741221948
3Doncaster22143538211745
4Portsmouth24135640211944
5Peterborough24134736231343
6Sunderland241010432191340
7Accrington22124635241140
8Charlton2611783935440
9Crewe2711793633340
10Oxford Utd2311483730737
11Ipswich2311392725236
12Blackpool2310492824434
13Gillingham26104123235-334
14Plymouth259793541-634
15Fleetwood2587102923631
16MK Dons2587103130131
17Shrewsbury236982327-427
18Rochdale2568114048-826
19Swindon2673163250-1824
20Bristol Rovers2465132441-1723
21Northampton2465132040-2023
22Wimbledon2557132645-1922
23Wigan2456132444-2021
24Burton2437142951-2216
