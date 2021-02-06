Bristol City v Cardiff City

Han-Noah Massengo (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Line-ups
Bristol City
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Bentley
- 2Hunt
- 22Kalas
- 5Mawson
- 19Mariappa
- 42Massengo
- 20Williams
- 17Lansbury
- 21Wells
- 9Diédhiou
- 18Semenyo
Substitutes
- 4Nagy
- 10Paterson
- 12O'Leary
- 23Moore
- 26Vyner
- 28Pearson
- 30Bakinson
- 33Bell
- 45Palmer
Cardiff
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 12SmithiesSubstituted forPhillipsat 11'minutes
- 4Morrison
- 5Flint
- 16Nelson
- 38Ng
- 6Vaulks
- 8Ralls
- 3Bennett
- 23Wilson
- 27Ojo
- 10Moore
Substitutes
- 1Phillips
- 7Bacuna
- 11Murphy
- 19Watters
- 21Pack
- 28Sang
- 29M Harris
- 32Bagan
- 33Hoilett
- Referee:
- Jarred Gillett
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away9
Live Text
Foul by Will Vaulks (Cardiff City).
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Sean Morrison.
Attempt blocked. Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Henri Lansbury.
Nahki Wells (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Curtis Nelson (Cardiff City).
Foul by Joe Ralls (Cardiff City).
Nahki Wells (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alfie Mawson (Bristol City).
Kieffer Moore (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Daniel Bentley (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aden Flint (Cardiff City).
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Daniel Bentley.
Attempt saved. Sheyi Ojo (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Will Vaulks.
Han-Noah Massengo (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Perry Ng (Cardiff City).
Attempt blocked. Famara Diédhiou (Bristol City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Antoine Semenyo with a cross.
Han-Noah Massengo (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Perry Ng (Cardiff City).
Foul by Kieffer Moore (Cardiff City).
Match report to follow.