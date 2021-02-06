Championship
Bristol CityBristol City0CardiffCardiff City2

Bristol City v Cardiff City

Line-ups

Bristol City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Bentley
  • 2Hunt
  • 22Kalas
  • 5Mawson
  • 19Mariappa
  • 42Massengo
  • 20Williams
  • 17Lansbury
  • 21Wells
  • 9Diédhiou
  • 18Semenyo

Substitutes

  • 4Nagy
  • 10Paterson
  • 12O'Leary
  • 23Moore
  • 26Vyner
  • 28Pearson
  • 30Bakinson
  • 33Bell
  • 45Palmer

Cardiff

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 12SmithiesSubstituted forPhillipsat 11'minutes
  • 4Morrison
  • 5Flint
  • 16Nelson
  • 38Ng
  • 6Vaulks
  • 8Ralls
  • 3Bennett
  • 23Wilson
  • 27Ojo
  • 10Moore

Substitutes

  • 1Phillips
  • 7Bacuna
  • 11Murphy
  • 19Watters
  • 21Pack
  • 28Sang
  • 29M Harris
  • 32Bagan
  • 33Hoilett
Referee:
Jarred Gillett

Match Stats

Home TeamBristol CityAway TeamCardiff
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home5
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away6
Fouls
Home6
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Han-Noah Massengo (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Will Vaulks (Cardiff City).

  3. Post update

    Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Sean Morrison.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Henri Lansbury.

  5. Post update

    Nahki Wells (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Curtis Nelson (Cardiff City).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Joe Ralls (Cardiff City).

  8. Post update

    Nahki Wells (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Alfie Mawson (Bristol City).

  10. Post update

    Kieffer Moore (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Daniel Bentley (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Aden Flint (Cardiff City).

  13. Post update

    Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Daniel Bentley.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sheyi Ojo (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Will Vaulks.

  15. Post update

    Han-Noah Massengo (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Perry Ng (Cardiff City).

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Famara Diédhiou (Bristol City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Antoine Semenyo with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Han-Noah Massengo (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Perry Ng (Cardiff City).

  20. Post update

    Foul by Kieffer Moore (Cardiff City).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich28167535231255
2Swansea27158435152053
3Brentford271410349272252
4Reading27146740291148
5Watford28139631201148
6Bournemouth281110741271443
7Middlesbrough2811893125641
8Blackburn27117941281340
9Stoke2891273229339
10Bristol City28123132933-439
11Preston28113143135-436
12Barnsley27106112934-536
13Luton27106112228-636
14Cardiff2797113531434
15Millwall2861572326-333
16Nottm Forest2888122330-732
17Huddersfield2895143039-932
18QPR27710102532-731
19Coventry28710112637-1131
20Rotherham2685133135-429
21Birmingham28611112032-1229
22Derby2777131728-1128
23Sheff Wed2788111927-826
24Wycombe2637161843-2516
View full Championship table

Top Stories