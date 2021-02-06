Championship
CoventryCoventry City0WatfordWatford0

Coventry City v Watford

Championship

Line-ups

Coventry

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 1Marosi
  • 4Rose
  • 2Østigard
  • 15Hyam
  • 29Da Costa
  • 8Allen
  • 38Hamer
  • 25James
  • 21McCallum
  • 11O'Hare
  • 9Biamou

Substitutes

  • 5McFadzean
  • 10Jobello
  • 12Gyökeres
  • 16Pask
  • 26Shipley
  • 28Eccles
  • 30Tavares
  • 31Billson
  • 41Bapaga

Watford

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 26Bachmann
  • 3Ngakia
  • 5Troost-Ekong
  • 31Sierralta
  • 11Masina
  • 14Chalobah
  • 8Cleverley
  • 23Sarr
  • 9Deeney
  • 12Sema
  • 18Gray

Substitutes

  • 6Wilmot
  • 7Zinckernagel
  • 10João Pedro
  • 15Cathcart
  • 19Hughes
  • 25Perica
  • 32Navarro
  • 33Elliot
  • 44Hungbo
Referee:
Graham Scott

Match Stats

Home TeamCoventryAway TeamWatford
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Troy Deeney (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Leo Østigard (Coventry City).

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Francisco Sierralta (Watford).

  5. Post update

    Maxime Biamou (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Coventry City. Sam McCallum tries a through ball, but Maxime Biamou is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Nathaniel Chalobah (Watford).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Adam Masina (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Troy Deeney.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Maxime Biamou (Coventry City) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sam McCallum.

  11. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  12. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich28167535231255
2Swansea27158435152053
3Brentford26149348262251
4Watford28139631201148
5Reading26145740291147
6Bournemouth27119740261442
7Middlesbrough2711793024640
8Blackburn26116941281339
9Bristol City27123122931-239
10Stoke2791173229338
11Preston27113133134-336
12Barnsley27106112934-536
13Luton2696112128-733
14Millwall2761472225-332
15Huddersfield2795133038-832
16Cardiff2687113331231
17Coventry28710112637-1131
18QPR2679102532-730
19Nottm Forest2778122230-829
20Derby2777131728-1128
21Birmingham27610111931-1228
22Rotherham2575133035-526
23Sheff Wed2687111826-825
24Wycombe2537151842-2416
View full Championship table

