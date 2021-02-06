Coventry City v Watford

Troy Deeney (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Line-ups
Coventry
Formation 3-5-1-1
- 1Marosi
- 4Rose
- 2Østigard
- 15Hyam
- 29Da Costa
- 8Allen
- 38Hamer
- 25James
- 21McCallum
- 11O'Hare
- 9Biamou
Substitutes
- 5McFadzean
- 10Jobello
- 12Gyökeres
- 16Pask
- 26Shipley
- 28Eccles
- 30Tavares
- 31Billson
- 41Bapaga
Watford
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 26Bachmann
- 3Ngakia
- 5Troost-Ekong
- 31Sierralta
- 11Masina
- 14Chalobah
- 8Cleverley
- 23Sarr
- 9Deeney
- 12Sema
- 18Gray
Substitutes
- 6Wilmot
- 7Zinckernagel
- 10João Pedro
- 15Cathcart
- 19Hughes
- 25Perica
- 32Navarro
- 33Elliot
- 44Hungbo
- Referee:
- Graham Scott
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Leo Østigard (Coventry City).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Francisco Sierralta (Watford).
Post update
Maxime Biamou (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Offside, Coventry City. Sam McCallum tries a through ball, but Maxime Biamou is caught offside.
Post update
Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Nathaniel Chalobah (Watford).
Post update
Attempt missed. Adam Masina (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Troy Deeney.
Post update
Attempt missed. Maxime Biamou (Coventry City) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sam McCallum.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.