Last updated on .From the section Bristol City

All three of Henri Lansbury's appearances for Villa this season came in the EFL Cup

Championship club Bristol City have signed midfielder Henri Lansbury on a deal until the end of the season after he left Aston Villa.

Lansbury played 53 games and scored two goals for Villa following his move from Nottingham Forest in January 2017, and made three appearances this campaign.

The 30-year-old began his career at Arsenal and also spent time at Watford, Norwich, West Ham and Scunthorpe.

"Henri will add to the group," boss Dean Holden said.

"Both on and off the pitch. He's a fantastic character, someone I've always admired for the way he plays the game.

"He's a fantastic passer of the ball, and he can create and score goals too."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.