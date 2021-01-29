Last updated on .From the section Preston

Daniel Johnson has scored 47 goals for Preston since arriving in 2015

Preston North End midfielder Daniel Johnson has extended his contract with the club until 2023.

Jamaica international Johnson, 28, has made more than 250 appearances since joining the Lilywhites in 2015.

The former Aston Villa player has scored five goals in 23 games so far this season for Alex Neil's side.

"I'm delighted he's shown the commitment to the club and I look forward to continuing to work with him," Neil said.

Johnson follows club captain Alan Browne in committing his future at Deepdale in recent weeks with a new contract.