Shaka Hislop was part of the West Ham team that lost the 2006 FA Cup final against Liverpool

Former Premier League goalkeeper Shaka Hislop says he is just recognising "how deep the trauma" of experiencing racial abuse has cut.

Hislop, who had spells at four English clubs including West Ham, was born in London but represented Trinidad and Tobago at international level.

"Racism strips you entirely on your dignity, of your feeling of any kind of self-worth," Hislop said on Sportshour.

"You have to put a brave face on - it is a challenge."

The 51-year-old, who now works as a pundit for ESPN, added: "I was able to find my own resolve in leaning on the work that so many black footballers did before me - no-one was throwing bananas at me like they did to John Barnes. No-one was mailing me bullets like they did to Viv Anderson.

"If they could endure that abuse, to allow me to the opportunity to be a professional footballer, the least I could do is continue that work, as difficult as it may be.

"But many years later, I am recognising how deep that trauma has cut."

Hislop made a donation 25 years ago that allowed the Show Racism the Red Card charity - the UK's largest anti-racism educational charity - to be launched.

"I had an experience outside St James Park, where three youths came walking down hill shouting racist abuse at me, but as they got closer one of them recognised who I was and started chanting my name and wanting an autograph," Hislop said.

"That spoke to the true reality of who I was as a black man and as an athlete in the north east.

"We have made a lot of progress in the past 25 years but what we've witnessed in the past 72 hours with Manchester United's Axel Tuanzebe and the past 12 months shows how much further we still have to go. Racism persists.

"Some of the methodology and the look of it may have changed, and we have to be prepared to meet those changes head on."

This week Manchester United players Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial were racially abused on social media after Wednesday's home defeat by Sheffield United, while West Brom say their midfielder Romaine Sawyers received an "abhorrent message" after their loss to Manchester City.

The UK government has held talks with current and former footballers about tackling discrimination and abuse and plans to introduce new laws on online abuse this year.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said he was "appalled" by the abuse received by players and said he believes "social media companies need to do more".

A spokesperson for Facebook, who own Instagram where Tuanzebe and Martial received the abuse, said "they were committed to removing it" but know "there is more to do" while Twitter said they "will continue to play their part in curbing this unacceptable behaviour".