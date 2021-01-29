Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Tobin Heath will miss the SheBelieves Cup with the USA national team

Manchester United forward Tobin Heath could be out for 10-12 weeks with an ankle injury sustained in training, says manager Casey Stoney.

The United States World Cup winner last featured in the 6-1 win over Bristol City on 20 December, scoring two goals.

Heath joined in the summer on a one-year deal and has featured prominently for United, level on points with Women's Super League leaders Chelsea.

"She is a big loss for us and it's disappointing for her," said Stoney.

"It's part of the game. As with all injuries, I always say it's a window of opportunity for somebody else.

"We will work hard to get her back as safe and as quickly as possible."

Heath will also miss the annual SheBelieves Cup in the United States which takes place from 18-24 February.

Manchester United travel to Everton on Sunday (14:30 GMT) and will also be without Martha Harris who picked up a rib injury in the 2-0 victory over Birmingham City last weekend.