Carroll's last game for Linfield was in January 2019

Former Northern Ireland goalkeeper Roy Carroll has returned to the Irish Premiership after a year-and-a-half away by signing for Dungannon Swifts.

The ex-Manchester United stopper, 43, was released by Linfield in May 2019 after he sustained a serious knee injury four months earlier.

Carroll, who won 45 international caps, signed for junior club FC Mindwell in September last year.

He won two league titles and an Irish Cup during his time at Linfield.

He moved to Windsor Park in the summer of 2016, when he was part of the Northern Ireland squad that reached the knock-out stages of Euro 2016.

His career has also included spells at West Ham, Rangers and Olympiacos.

"I'm coming back to play in the Irish League and no matter what team you sign for, it's just great to get back out and play football," Carroll told the Swifts website.

"A real pull for me to Dungannon is that the club has two young keepers and I feel it would be good for me to come in and help them as much as I can.

"I know Connor (Byrne) very well as I've been working up at Dungannon Youth, in the NIFL Academy, with him. Hopefully I can help develop him and Sam (Johnston) for the future of the club."