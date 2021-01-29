Last updated on .From the section Kilmarnock

Two Kilmarnock players have tested positive for Covid-19, but the club say Saturday's Scottish Premiership game with St Johnstone is not under threat.

Kilmarnock - who lost 2-0 at Livingston on Wednesday - insist the health and football authorities "are satisfied that all protocols have been followed".

All other players and staff returned negative results from Thursday testing.

An earlier outbreak at Rugby Park led to a fixture forfeit - overturned on appeal - for breaching protocols.

Kilmarnock's 2 October league game with Motherwell was postponed, and a League Cup tie against Falkirk forfeited, after the entire first-team squad had to self-isolate.

The Rugby Park side, who admitted breaching social distancing rules, were handed a 3-0 defeat against Motherwell at an SPFL tribunal before successfully appealing the decision.