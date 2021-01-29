Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Facundo Pellistri joined Manchester United on a five-year deal in October

Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri has agreed to join Spanish side Alaves on loan for the remainder of the season.

A deal for the 19-year-old Uruguayan has been agreed in principle and is likely to be confirmed on Saturday.

Pellistri joined United from Penarol in October for £9m but is yet to make a first-team appearance.

He has played in two EFL Trophy games for United Under-21s, scoring in December's defeat by Accrington.