Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has been charged with violent conduct by the Scottish FA for a stamp on Hibernian's Ryan Porteous.

The Ibrox striker faces a three-match ban following the incident in Wednesday's 1-0 win.

Morelos, who went on to score the winner at Easter Road, has been given a notice of complaint and Rangers have until Monday to appeal.

If they do so, his hearing will be on Tuesday.

Hibernian's Darren McGregor will not be cited for a similar offence on Rangers' Glen Kamara. Three ex-match officials did not think it was violent conduct and he was booked for reckless play during the match.

Speaking about the Morelos incident on Wednesday, Hibs boss Jack Ross said: "It's a red card; it's quite an easy one.

"We get the benefit of seeing it again but it's one that looks relatively straightforward in real time as well. It should have been seen and I'll just keep it at that."