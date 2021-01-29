Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Ryan Hardie netted the first goal of his second Plymouth loan spell in a 1-1 draw at Wigan in October

Ryan Hardie has joined Plymouth Argyle on a permanent deal from Blackpool having previously been on loan.

Hardie, 23, initially joined the Pilgrims on a season-long loan in July after also spending the second half of last season at Home Park.

The former Rangers and Livingston forward has signed a two-and-a-half year contract for an undisclosed fee.

Hardie has scored four goals in 29 appearances in all competitions so far this season for League One Plymouth.

